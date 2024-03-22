WATCH first minutes after terrorist attack in Russia

Panicked people are seen rushing across a bridge after gunmen stormed Crocus City Hall near Moscow

Chilling footage circulating online appears to show the first minutes after a group of gunmen attacked concert-goers at Crocus City Hall, a major entertainment venue outside of Moscow.

The short clip was apparently filmed by an eyewitness near an elevated road somewhere in the vicinity of the scene. Dozens of people can be seen running as the individual recording the scene comments in disbelief.

The mass shooting happened on Friday evening in Krasnogorsk, a satellite of Moscow on the capital’s western outskirts. The death toll is thought to be well above 40 people. Russian law enforcement considers the attack a terrorist act.

The venue was engulfed by a blaze that was reportedly started by the assailants after the shooting spree. Large numbers of police officers, medical teams, and fire service personnel were dispatched to the scene.

Another short clip, apparently filmed inside Crocus City Hall, features gunshots as patrons duck and seek to escape.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has ordered all mass events in the Russian capital over the weekend to be cancelled.