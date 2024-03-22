icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Mass shooting in Moscow mall: LIVE UPDATES
22 Mar, 2024 19:16
Russia & FSU

Russian mall shooting investigated as ‘terrorist attack’

Several gunmen have stormed into the Crocus City Hall outside Moscow on Friday night
Russian mall shooting investigated as ‘terrorist attack’
A National Guardsman outside the Crocus City Hall mall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow on March 22, 2024. ©  Maksim Blinov / Sputnik

The deadly attack on a large mall outside Moscow on Friday night was an act of terrorism, Russia’s Investigative Committee has said. 

According to videos posted to social media, a group of heavily armed gunmen broke into the popular Crocus City Hall on Friday night and began indiscriminately shooting visitors. They then reportedly set the building on fire.

At least 40 people have been killed and more than 100 injured, Russia’s Federal Security Service said in its preliminary assessment. 

It is unclear if the terrorists are still in the building. The evacuation of visitors and attempts to put out the blaze are underway.

The mall is located in the city of Krasnogorsk, just northwest of Moscow. It hosts many high-end shops and a large music venue.

READ MORE: Gunmen attack mall near Moscow, dozens presumed dead (VIDEOS)

A concert of the rock band Picnic was scheduled to take place on Friday night, and Crocus City Hall was packed with fans at the time of the attack.

