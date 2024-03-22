Russian mall shooting investigated as ‘terrorist attack’

Several gunmen have stormed into the Crocus City Hall outside Moscow on Friday night

The deadly attack on a large mall outside Moscow on Friday night was an act of terrorism, Russia’s Investigative Committee has said.

According to videos posted to social media, a group of heavily armed gunmen broke into the popular Crocus City Hall on Friday night and began indiscriminately shooting visitors. They then reportedly set the building on fire.

At least 40 people have been killed and more than 100 injured, Russia’s Federal Security Service said in its preliminary assessment.

It is unclear if the terrorists are still in the building. The evacuation of visitors and attempts to put out the blaze are underway.

The mall is located in the city of Krasnogorsk, just northwest of Moscow. It hosts many high-end shops and a large music venue.

A concert of the rock band Picnic was scheduled to take place on Friday night, and Crocus City Hall was packed with fans at the time of the attack.

