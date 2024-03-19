Russian military hits Ukrainian sabotage groups near border (VIDEO)

Moscow has struck Kiev’s forces in positions near Belgorod and Kursk regions, the Defense Ministry has said

Moscow has successfully struck the positions of Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance units near the Russian border, the Defense Ministry said in a series of statements on Tuesday. The Russian military also published video clips demonstrating the strikes.

The first video published by the ministry shows an air strike targeting Ukrainian positions in the woods near Russia’s Belgorod border region. An “enemy troop and equipment concentration” was hit in a “preventive high-precision strike,” the ministry’s statement said. A short clip shows several explosions in the woods and a field near what appears to be a dirt road. It is unclear what weapons were used in the attack.

A temporary staging point for Kiev’s forces in the village of Ryzhevka was also hit in an air raid, the ministry said. The settlement is located just a few kilometers away from the Russian border. Moscow’s troops used precision gliding bombs to target the Ukrainian positions, the statement added.

Footage shows several major explosions rocking some facilities in a settlement presumed to be Ryzhevka. Details of the operation remain scarce and the Ukrainian losses are unclear.

The reports came just a day after another Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance unit was struck near the Russian border. Moscow used an unmanned aerial vehicle to hit group of Ukrainian servicemen as they were about to get into an infantry fighting vehicle (IFV). The strike left eight Ukrainian soldiers either dead or injured and prompted the IFV to flee, leaving the survivors behind.

Russian forces have enhanced their operations against Ukrainian units active near the border following a series of attempted incursions by Ukraine in mid-March. Russian border guards had to repel such attacks in Belgorod and Kursk regions for several days.

The Defense Ministry said that Russian security forces eliminated 234 fighters, seven tanks, three Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and two armored personnel carriers in their defensive operations.