People are the power in Russia – Putin
17 Mar, 2024 20:54
Russian presidential elections 2024: New voting options, record turnout

Incumbent President Vladimir Putin appears to be heading for a landslide victory, with the last polling stations now closed
Russian presidential elections 2024: New voting options, record turnout
©  Sputnik / Gennady Melnik

Russia has concluded voting in the seventh presidential election of its modern history. This time voting was held over three days and saw four new Russian regions – Kherson and Zaporozhye, as well as Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics – were able to take part.

Election 2024’s ballot papers offered a choice of four candidates. Apart from the incumbent leader, Vladimir Putin, all other candidates were nominated by their parliamentary parties. President Vladimir Putin, who ran as an independent, was expected to win by a wide margin, according to exit polls.

