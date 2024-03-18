icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin’s dream, Russian unity, conflict with NATO: Key takeaways from victory speech
18 Mar, 2024 12:29
HomeRussia & FSU

Putin scores historic win in Russian presidential election – official results

The incumbent head of state has also attracted a record share of the total poll, securing a fifth term in office
Putin scores historic win in Russian presidential election – official results
© Sputnik / Mikhail Metzel

Vladimir Putin has been re-elected as Russia’s president, according to the official results of the country’s presidential vote, published on Monday by its Central Election Commission (CEC).

Putin has claimed 87.28% of the vote, a record share of votes, winning his fifth term in office by a landslide. Putin’s candidacy was supported by over 75 million voters.

Putin’s opponents in the 2024 race, Communist Party candidate Nikolay Kharitonov, Vladislav Davankov of the New People party, and Leonid Slutsky of the Liberal Democrats secured 4.31%, 3.85% and 3.20% respectively.

Putin was first elected president in 2000 and served two consecutive four-year terms until 2008. He subsequently became prime minister under Dmitry Medvedev, who was Russia’s president from 2008–2012. During Medvedev’s time in office, he extended the presidential term to six years. Putin replaced Medvedev in office, becoming the head of state once again in 2012 and getting re-elected in 2018. As part of major constitutional reform in 2020, Russia amended its election regulations, “nullifying” Putin’s previous terms and enabling him to run for office again this year.

Putin’s dream, Russian unity, conflict with NATO: Key takeaways from victory speech READ MORE: Putin’s dream, Russian unity, conflict with NATO: Key takeaways from victory speech

In his address to voters ahead of the vote, Putin encouraged Russians to take part in the election, noting that “each vote is valuable and significant” and that the outcome of the election will “shape the country’s development for years to come.” He also acknowledged that Russia is going through a “difficult period,” facing problems “in almost all areas” due to Western sanctions imposed over the Ukraine conflict. He urged Russians to “continue to be united and self-confident” in order to overcome these challenges.

This year’s election has been marked by a record-high voter turnout. According to CEC data, it topped 74%, exceeding the figure for the 2018 elections (67.47%). The highest turnout, of over 90%, was recorded in the Chechen Republic, the Kemerovo region, and in the Republic of Tyva. Presidential elections were also organized for the first time in Russia’s new regions – the Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) People’s Republics, as well as in Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions.

Top stories

RT Features

‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Out of ideas?
0:00
25:12
Ukraine’s demographic catastrophe
0:00
25:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies