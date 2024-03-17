Russian forces liberate settlement in Zaporozhye region – MOD
The village of Mirnoye was secured as a result of successful offensive actions, Moscow has said
The Russian military has taken the village of Mirnoye in Zaporozhye Region from Ukrainian forces, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has said.
The settlement was “liberated as a result of successful offensive actions” by the units of the Vostok (East) group of forces, the military said in a statement on Sunday.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
