Seven rockets have been intercepted over Belgorod but two residents suffered injuries and damage was reported on the ground, the local governor has said

Ukrainian shelling of the capital of Russia’s Belgorod Region has left at least two people injured and caused damage to homes and vehicles, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on Friday morning.

Kiev’s forces launched a barrage of rockets, seven of which were intercepted by the military, the official said. The city of Belgorod is located around 35km from the border with Ukraine and has over 330,000 residents.

The two victims were both men, according to Gladkov. One suffered broken ribs, while the other’s face was cut by glass shards. At least 23 apartments and several vehicles were damaged by the Ukrainian attack. One rocket landed near a school.

Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov later said a woman had suffered a concussion, but had declined to be taken to hospital for treatment.

Footage shared by the Russian media showed at least one commercial van burned out after the barrage, while several cars had their windows broken.

The Defense Ministry identified the weapons as RM-70 Vampires, a type of munition compatible with Soviet-designed systems, which Ukrainian forces have used to shell Russian settlements.

Ukrainian forces have launched several attempted incursions into Belgorod Region this week, as well as the neighboring Kursk Region. Three Kiev-backed militia forces, which purport to be Russian collaborators opposing the government in Moscow, have claimed responsibility. Their stated goal was to disrupt this week’s presidential election in Russia.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has suffered over 1,500 casualties since Tuesday and has lost dozens of heavy weapons, including tanks, in attempts to breach the border.