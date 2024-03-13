icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia’s world-leading nukes, Western ‘vampire ball,’ complaints from Trump: Key takeaways from Putin’s big interview
13 Mar, 2024 13:48
HomeRussia & FSU

West could use ‘sanctions baton’ against any nation – Lavrov

The Russian foreign minister says the risk has encouraged the creation of global financial mechanisms free from Western control
West could use ‘sanctions baton’ against any nation – Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. ©  Sputnik/Ramil Sitdikov

The West could unleash illegal economic sanctions against any country at any time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned. The diplomat claimed that this risk is all the more real given the West’s “agony” at the moment.

On Wednesday, Lavrov stated that any country could find itself at the receiving end of the illegal “sanctions baton” at any moment.

According to the minister, this situation is “stimulating the creation of inter-bank interaction mechanisms outside of Western control.” The official added that nations wishing to ensure their independence are also investing into the establishment of new international transport corridors and production chains.

During his annual address to the Federal Assembly late last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin argued that the “West itself is discrediting its own currencies and banking system. They’re sawing off a branch they’ve been sitting on for decades.”

EU criminalizes sanctions evasion READ MORE: EU criminalizes sanctions evasion

Citing the growing global trend of using national currencies in trade rather than the US dollar, the Russian leader said that Moscow, together with like-minded nations, was developing a new global financial network “free from political interference.”

Also in late February, the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) concluded that the West had exhausted its arsenal of sanctions, with any further major restrictions likely to backfire badly. The study’s authors said that Russia’s economy was firmly on track to resume growth and was deepening cooperation with countries like China.

Ahead of the 2nd anniversary of the conflict between Kiev and Moscow, the EU unveiled its 13th package of sanctions, with the US, the UK, and several other nations doing the same.

Top stories

RT Features

Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand FEATURE
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint?
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand FEATURE
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint?
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Barbecues & cannibals in Haiti
0:00
26:19
CrossTalk: Ukraine mythologized
0:00
24:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies