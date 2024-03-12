Russia releases VIDEO of failed Ukrainian incursion attempt

Two attacks on border regions have been repelled, the Defense Ministry has said

Videos demonstrating the aftermath of failed Ukrainian incursions into Belgorod Region were published by the Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

Several raids into the Belgorod and neighboring Kursk regions were launched by Kiev’s forces earlier the same day. All the attacks were repelled by the Russian military and border guards, the ministry said, saying that Ukrainian troops had failed to break through.

Footage put out by the ministry shows what appears to be heavy armor abandoned by the attackers. One clip shows what appears to be a Soviet-made T-72 tank equipped with reactive armor that was abandoned by Ukrainian forces near a Russian border checkpoint. The vehicle is shown sitting in the middle of a road with its chassis severely damaged and thick smoke pouring from its hull. The tank’s hatches are open and its crew is nowhere to be seen.

Another clip shows two pieces of armor stationary in a field. It is unclear what kind of heavy equipment is shown in the video. The defense ministry said that the Ukrainian troops taking part in the attack were supported by several US-made armored vehicles, which were destroyed by Russian forces. The video was shot near another Russian border crossing, it added.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said that Kiev’s forces lost up to 60 servicemen, five tanks, and one armored combat vehicle in the failed attack on Belgorod Region. The attackers were repulsed using missiles, artillery, and aviation, it added.

In Kursk Region, Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups also sought to breach the Russian border but were forced to retreat after suffering heavy losses, the ministry stated.

Tuesday’s attacks were the latest attempts by Ukrainian forces to break through the Russian border over the past few days. All such assaults have been repelled, according to the Russian military and security services.

According to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), since March 10, Kiev has lost over 100 servicemen, six tanks, a French Caesar artillery system, and 20 armored vehicles in such assaults.