icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Military transport plane crashes in Russia
12 Mar, 2024 14:22
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia shows ‘latest destruction’ of US-made HIMARS (VIDEO) 

The Defense Ministry included the American-supplied multiple rocket launcher on a list of disabled Ukrainian hardware on Tuesday   
Source: The Russian Defense Ministry

Moscow has released a video showing what it says is the moment a Ukrainian-operated, US-produced HIMARS multiple rocket launcher was destroyed by Russian forces.  

The M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) was mentioned in a daily briefing by the Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday. The footage was published shortly afterwards.  

The short clip was apparently filmed from a drone and showed the weapons system under the cover of a windbreak separating two fields. A powerful explosion can then be seen meters away from the launcher.  

The ministry did not specify how or where exactly the HIMARS had been targeted. The briefing listed it among Kiev’s military assets destroyed over the past 24 hours by Russian tactical aviation, drones, and artillery forces.  

The US has reportedly provided Ukraine with 39 wheeled launchers designed to fire 227-millimeter M30/31 rockets. Forbes claimed in January that Russia had not destroyed a single one of them, “and not for the lack of trying,” contradicting Moscow’s assertions.  

READ MORE: Russian MOD reveals details of Ukrainian incursion attempts

The Russian military described the HIMARS kill as “the latest” scored by Moscow’s forces. Last week, a high-quality video featuring the destruction of the weapons system surfaced online. An Iskender missile reportedly obliterated one launcher and two other Ukrainian military vehicles caught off guard. 

 

 

Top stories

RT Features

Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand FEATURE
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint?
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand FEATURE
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint?
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Hope, Innovation, and Growth Define India – Ronnie Screwvala
0:00
29:24
Ukraine is dead set against peace
0:00
26:26
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies