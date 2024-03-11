icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Mar, 2024 16:02
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine threatens ‘serious operation’ against Crimea

Kiev’s military intelligence has produced a TV documentary about “victories at sea”
Ukraine threatens ‘serious operation’ against Crimea
FILE PHOTO: Head of Ukraine's military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov. ©  Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Anadolu via Getty Images

Actions by Kiev’s special forces in the Black Sea region are preparations for an attack on Crimea, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence (GUR), Kirill Budanov, announced on Monday.

As part of a promotion for a TV documentary called ‘War for the Sea’, which aired on the unified Ukrainian TV network on Sunday, Budanov posted a statement on the GUR’s official Telegram channel.

“These are all preparatory measures for a serious operation in Crimea,” he said. “In addition, it is a good message for the population that has been living under occupation for 10 years. Many of them believe that they have been forgotten.”

Some 97% of Crimeans voted to rejoin Russia in March 2014, shortly after a US-backed coup in Ukraine. Moscow has considered the peninsula part of its sovereign territory ever since, while Kiev has continued to speak in terms of  its “de-occupation.”

The documentary produced by the GUR offered a narrative of Ukrainian military successes on the Dnieper River and in the Black Sea, mostly related to commando raids and drone strikes against the Russian fleet. 

According to the film, a special unit named ‘Group 13’ is in charge of attacks on Russian ships.

“The enemy will never have dominion of the sea, no matter what they come up with,” the unit’s commander, who was not identified, was quoted as saying. “This is our Black Sea… our Crimea, our Snake Island.”

Russian forces repel ‘Ukrainian incursion attempt’ (VIDEO) READ MORE: Russian forces repel ‘Ukrainian incursion attempt’ (VIDEO)

Budanov made similar comments about Crimea while Ukraine’s much-heralded offensive was getting bogged down last year, following the Ukrainian admission of using sea drones to attack the Kerch Bridge. Russia has shrugged off Ukrainian drone attacks as meaningless public relations stunts as Kiev’s ground forces continue to retreat.  

Dmitry Belik, a member of the State Duma from Sevastopol, laughed off the GUR announcement as a “PR campaign.”

“Budanov has long stopped being original in his statements,” he told RIA Novosti. “These ‘serious operations’ have amounted to a suicidal landing on the Crimean coast for the purpose of hastily unfurling the Ukrainian flag on camera, or nailing it to some fence or public restroom. Then they quickly ran away, if they were lucky.”

READ MORE: Nuclear warning issued to Ukraine over Crimea

Senator Vladimir Dzhabarov also commented on Budanov’s announcement, speculating that it was “either a fake, or stupidity.” In the event that the Ukrainians actually try something, Russia will be ready, he said.

“It’s not very common to hear such statements from the head of a special service. As a rule, the leadership of the special services not only does not talk about upcoming operations, but also does not comment on them after they are carried out,” Dzhabarov told reporters. 

Top stories

RT Features

‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand FEATURE
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint?
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint? FEATURE
‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home
‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand FEATURE
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint?
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint? FEATURE
‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home
‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Germany’s new far right 
0:00
27:9
Galloway, Nuland, Trump, & Haley: The weekly round robin
0:00
27:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies