9 Mar, 2024 11:14
Russian military destroys Ukrainian S-300 air defense system (VIDEO)

The hardware was blown up in Donbass by an Iskander missile system, the Defense Ministry has said

The Russian Defense Ministry has published a video of a missile strike which destroyed a Ukrainian S-300 air defense system deployed in the People’s Republic of Donetsk.

The hardware was hit near the town of Pokrovsk, located some 67km north-west of the Russian region’s capital, Donetsk, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The attack on the S-300 was carried out with the use of Iskander short-range ballistic missiles, the statement read.

Drone footage of the strike shows the Ukrainian air defense system being consumed by a large explosion.

The S-300 is a Soviet-designed surface-to-air missile system, which has been in service since the late 1970s and exists in multiple variants.

While Ukraine only has S-300s in its arsenal, Russia also operates the more advanced S-400 and S-500 systems.

