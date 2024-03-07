US embassy warns of ‘imminent’ attack in Moscow

The diplomats urged American citizens to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours

The US Embassy in Moscow has warned that “extremists” are plotting to carry out attacks in the Russian capital within the next few days.

“The embassy is monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts, and US citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours,” the diplomatic mission said in a statement on its website in the early hours of Friday local time.

It urged Americans to stay vigilant and “monitor local media for updates.” The embassy did not provide any additional details about the alert.

The Russian authorities have not commented on the notice yet.

The alert was issued amid the ongoing tensions between Moscow and Washington. On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned American ambassador Lynne Tracy, demanding that the embassy cut all ties with three US-funded NGOs whose work was recently banned in Russia.

The Foreign Ministry further threatened to expel “any US Embassy employees” who will attempt “to interfere in the domestic affairs of the Russian Federation, including subversive campaigns and misinformation” in the context of the conflict in Ukraine and the upcoming presidential election in Russia.