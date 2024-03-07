The Western elites have always ignored Russia’s interests, according to the president

Rejoining the Group of Seven (G7) developed countries makes no sense for Russia because the West has always ignored its interests, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at a meeting with participants of the World Youth Festival in Sochi.

The president noted that until recently many countries, including Russia, had sought to align with the West and join the group of the world’s largest developed economies. Russia’s membership was suspended until further notice after its reunification with Crimea in 2014. Moscow has subsequently realized, Putin explained, there was “no point” in rejoining the G7 since “no one there” had been taking the country’s interests into account.

“This is the problem. And this is the mistake of our Western partners,” the Russian leader stressed.

He went on to say that in reality wealthy countries are not willing to create a system of international economic relations that would “open markets for developing economies and that would create liberal conditions for development and growth.”

The G7, which comprises the US, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Japan, as well as the European Union as a ‘non-enumerated member’ was known as the G8 prior to Russia’s suspension.

Addressing participants at the festival, Putin noted that despite the current hierarchy in the Western world, the “desire for independence and protection of one’s sovereignty still breaks through to the surface. This is inevitable for the whole of Europe,” the president stated.

The World Youth Forum is being held in Sochi from March 1-7, bringing together some 20,000 young people from around the globe. The festival features a number of cultural and sporting events, contests, exhibitions, and various panel discussions. After the forum concludes, participants are scheduled to visit 30 cities across Russia from March 10-17.