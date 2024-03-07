icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Mar, 2024 12:55
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia issues arrest warrant for US-based journalist

Tom Rogan published an article in 2018 calling on Ukraine to strike the Crimean Bridge
Russia issues arrest warrant for US-based journalist
Tom Rogan. ©  Ed Rode / Getty Images via AFP

Russia’s Interior Ministry has issued an arrest warrant for US-based British journalist Tom Rogan, who in 2018 called for a Ukrainian strike on the Crimean Bridge. The reporter is accused of breaking an unspecified article of the Russian penal code.

On Wednesday, local media reported that Rogan’s personal details had appeared in a database of individuals wanted by Russian law enforcement.

In May 2018, Rogan published an op-ed on his website titled ‘Ukraine should blow up Putin’s Crimea bridge’, which also appeared in the Washington Examiner. The article was written shortly after President Vladimir Putin had opened the infrastructure linking the peninsula with mainland Russia.

In his piece, Rogan argued that the “exigent moral urgency” of a strike by Kiev on the bridge was “obvious,” claiming it was necessary to prevent the “extinction” of the Ukrainian state. The journalist also urged Washington to give Kiev its full backing.

Arrest warrant issued for ex-Kremlin speechwriter READ MORE: Arrest warrant issued for ex-Kremlin speechwriter

Days later, Russia’s Investigative Committee launched a criminal case against the reporter as well as the Washington Examiner’s editor-in-chief, Hugo Gurdon, over suspected endorsement of terrorist activities on Russian territory.

Commenting on the article at the time, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described it as the epitome of low-quality journalism.

Rogan, for his part, expressed no regret, but claimed he should have made it clearer that he only endorsed a Ukrainian strike that would not result in casualties.

Last month, Russian financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring placed the former spokesperson for Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces, Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, on a list of individuals suspected of having ties with extremist or terrorist activities. The US national, who is transgender, has on multiple occasions directed death threats at Russian journalists.
In one video, Ashton-Cirillo vowed that “Russia’s war criminal propagandists will all be hunted down, and justice will be served.”

Last December, a court in Moscow issued an order in absentia for the arrest on terrorism charges of Kirill Budanov, the head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service (GUR).

Top stories

RT Features

Africa’s secret weapon: Extracting this resource will help present the continent’s true potential to the world
Africa’s secret weapon: Extracting this resource will help present the continent’s true potential to the world FEATURE
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers FEATURE
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russian-trained astronauts are gearing up to lift off for the giant’s first manned space mission
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russian-trained astronauts are gearing up to lift off for the giant’s first manned space mission FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Africa’s secret weapon: Extracting this resource will help present the continent’s true potential to the world
Africa’s secret weapon: Extracting this resource will help present the continent’s true potential to the world FEATURE
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers FEATURE
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russian-trained astronauts are gearing up to lift off for the giant’s first manned space mission
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russian-trained astronauts are gearing up to lift off for the giant’s first manned space mission FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Back in parliament again
0:00
25:32
The cost of renting
0:00
24:0
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies