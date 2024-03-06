icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Biden, Trump projected to win Super Tuesday primaries
6 Mar, 2024 03:46
HomeRussia & FSU

Explosion occurs at thermal power plant in Russia’s Siberia

The blast occurred in a boiler room leading to a fire.
Explosion occurs at thermal power plant in Russia’s Siberia

At least 10 people have been injured in an explosion at the Shagonarskaya thermal power plant in Russia’s Tuva, Interfax news agency reported citing the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the southern Siberian republic.

The blast occurred in a boiler room early on Wednesday, leading to a fire. 21 people have been evacuated from the plant.

The head of Tuva Vladislav Khovalyg reported in his Telegram channel that at least 10 people were injured as a result of the incident and were taken to hospital. They are being trated for burns.

The exact cause of the explosion and the subsequent fire is now being established.

The territory of the plant is now cordoned off, emergency services are working at the scene.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

RT Features

The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers FEATURE
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russian-trained astronauts are gearing up to lift off for the giant’s first manned space mission
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russian-trained astronauts are gearing up to lift off for the giant’s first manned space mission FEATURE
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster?
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers FEATURE
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russian-trained astronauts are gearing up to lift off for the giant’s first manned space mission
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russian-trained astronauts are gearing up to lift off for the giant’s first manned space mission FEATURE
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster?
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Direct involvement
0:00
25:27
Super Tuesday
0:00
27:42
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies