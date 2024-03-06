Explosion occurs at thermal power plant in Russia’s Siberia

The blast occurred in a boiler room leading to a fire.

At least 10 people have been injured in an explosion at the Shagonarskaya thermal power plant in Russia’s Tuva, Interfax news agency reported citing the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the southern Siberian republic.

The blast occurred in a boiler room early on Wednesday, leading to a fire. 21 people have been evacuated from the plant.

The head of Tuva Vladislav Khovalyg reported in his Telegram channel that at least 10 people were injured as a result of the incident and were taken to hospital. They are being trated for burns.

The exact cause of the explosion and the subsequent fire is now being established.

The territory of the plant is now cordoned off, emergency services are working at the scene.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW