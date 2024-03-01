icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Mar, 2024 13:38
HomeRussia & FSU

Alexey Navalny buried in Moscow

The late opposition figure – who died last month at a prison in northern Russia – was laid to rest in his home city
Alexey Navalny buried in Moscow
Lyudmila Navalnaya (3rd R) and Anatoly Navalny (2nd R), parents of late Alexei Navalny, attends a funeral ceremony for their son at the Borisovo cemetery in Moscow's district of Maryino on March 1, 2024. ©  Olga MALTSEVA / AFP

Alexey Navalny has been buried in Moscow, following a religious ceremony in the city’s Maryino district. Hundreds of his supporters, and a number of Western ambassadors, gathered outside the church on Friday afternoon.

The opposition figure, and long-time protest leader, died in prison last month of what has been reported as natural causes. He had been incarcerated at the Polar Wolf colony, inside the Arctic Circle. His death sparked outrage from the West.

Video showed Navalny’s mother, Lyudmila, and others, gathered around his open coffin inside the church. Amid tight security, a crowd of supporters chanted his name during the ceremony. Hundreds of them followed the coffin to the Borisov cemetery, with many chanting political slogans.

A former Russian nationalist activist, Navalny first came to public attention as one of the leaders of the “Russian march,” a far-right rally previously held annually. He subsequently took a prominent role in the liberal-driven 2011-12 protests in Russia, which centered on Moscow’s Bolotnaya Square. In 2013, he won 27% of the vote in the Moscow mayoral election. 

He later established a broader movement which produced reports on alleged corruption, and attempted to take part in the 2018 presidential contest. 

In early 2021, Navalny was jailed over a long-standing fraud case involving French retailer Yves Rocher. The previous summer he had also attracted major international attention after allegedly being poisoned in Siberia, which led to his transfer to Germany. Upon returning to Russia, he was sentenced to the first of several prison terms. 

Navalny, a native of Moscow, is survived by his wife and two children.

Top stories

RT Features

The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers FEATURE
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russia-trained astronauts are gearing to liftoff for the giant’s first manned space mission
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russia-trained astronauts are gearing to liftoff for the giant’s first manned space mission FEATURE
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see the new Russian blockbuster?
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see the new Russian blockbuster? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers FEATURE
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russia-trained astronauts are gearing to liftoff for the giant’s first manned space mission
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russia-trained astronauts are gearing to liftoff for the giant’s first manned space mission FEATURE
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see the new Russian blockbuster?
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see the new Russian blockbuster? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Politicking genocide
0:00
25:13
The cost of divorce
0:00
27:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies