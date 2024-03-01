WSJ claims to have learned details of failed Russia-Ukraine peace deal

icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Transcript released of purported German discussion on attacking Crimean Bridge
1 Mar, 2024 11:50
Talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives in Istanbul in April 2022. © Sputnik / Sergei Karpukhin

The Wall Street Journal has published what it says are details of a draft peace agreement discussed by Russia and Ukraine shortly after the outbreak of the conflict between the two neighbors in February 2022. According to the outlet, Kiev’s neutrality was among the key concessions demanded by Moscow.

The alleged terms of the draft agreement that the US outlet mentioned in its article on Friday haven’t been officially confirmed by either Russian or Ukrainian officials.

The WSJ claimed that the 17-page document dated April 15, 2022 allowed Ukraine to seek membership of the EU, but not NATO. It also limited the size of Kiev’s military and confirmed Crimea as part of Russia, the outlet said.

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov reacted to the report by saying Moscow and Kiev had agreed a draft peace treaty several weeks after the start of the fighting, but Russia doesn’t want this document to be published. The situation on the ground is now different to what it was in spring 2022, he stressed.

