Putin delivers key address to Russian lawmakers: LIVE UPDATES
President Vladimir Putin is delivering his annual message to the Federal Assembly, Russia’s national legislature. The address at Gostiny Dvor in central Moscow is taking place just over two weeks ahead of the presidential vote in Russia, in which Putin is running for reelection.
The Kremlin typically doesn’t announce the exact issues which the speech is going to touch upon. Putin said earlier that “given the domestic political calendar,” it’ll be dedicated to setting tasks for the country for the next six years.
The head of state personally worked on the address, conducting dozens of meetings and phone calls with ministers and other officials, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier. “The text that appears in the end is a presidential text,” he stressed.
Approximately a thousand people have been invited to hear Putin’s message in person, including lawmakers from the State Duma and the Federation Council, government ministers, governors, religious leaders, foreign diplomats and journalists. Servicemen who have taken part in the fighting against the Ukrainian forces, are also among the guests, as in the previous year.
29 February 202410:09 GMT
Some countries are destroying moral standards and pushing their peoples towards extinction, but “Russia chooses life,” Putin said.
”Russia has been and remains a stronghold of traditional values, and its choice is being shared by people around the globe, including in the West,” he insisted.
A large family should become the norm in Russia, the president said, adding that the country should aim to achieve sustainable growth in the birth rate in the next six years.
- 10:02 GMT
Moscow is ready for dialogue with Washington on strategic stability, but only if Russian interests are taken into account, Putin said.
“If you want to discuss the issues of security and stability that are important to the entire planet, then it’s necessary to do this in a complex manner, of course, with the inclusion of all the aspects that affect our national interests and affect… the security of Russia,” he stressed.
According to the president, the US is guilty of “hypocrisy” by proposing talks on strategic stability while at the same time trying to inflict a defeat on Russia.
- 09:44 GMT
Vladimir Putin has warned that the consequences of possible interventions in the Russian Federation would be much more tragic than in previous eras. “Attempts at a new intervention in Russia threaten a large-scale conflict with the use of nuclear weapons,” he said.
Putin announced plans to strengthen the Russian Armed Forces in the west of the country following the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO.
“Russian opponents must remember that it has weapons capable of hitting targets on their territory,” he said.
- 09:43 GMT
The capabilities of the Russian military have increased “multifold” amid the conflict with Ukraine, Putin said. “Our units are firmly holding the initiative. They’re steadily advancing in a number of operational directions, liberating new territories,” he added.
”It’s not us who started this war in Donbass… but we’ll do everything to end it, to eradicate Nazis,” the had of state said.
- 09:32 GMT
Russia is conducting “a righteous struggle” for its sovereignty and security, Putin said. “We won’t allow anyone to interfere in our internal affairs,” he added.
“We will determine our own path and protect our traditions, [and] solve problems based on our own worldview.”
- 09:22 GMT
Putin started his address by saying that he will focus not only on the most immediate plans, but also on the strategic goals of the Russian state.