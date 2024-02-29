icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin delivers key address to Russian lawmakers: LIVE UPDATES
29 Feb, 2024 09:13
LIVE UPDATES

This is his 19th message to the Federal Assembly, coming just weeks before the country’s presidential elections
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly © Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev

President Vladimir Putin is delivering his annual message to the Federal Assembly, Russia’s national legislature. The address at Gostiny Dvor in central Moscow is taking place just over two weeks ahead of the presidential vote in Russia, in which Putin is running for reelection.

The Kremlin typically doesn’t announce the exact issues which the speech is going to touch upon. Putin said earlier that “given the domestic political calendar,” it’ll be dedicated to setting tasks for the country for the next six years.

The head of state personally worked on the address, conducting dozens of meetings and phone calls with ministers and other officials, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier. “The text that appears in the end is a presidential text,” he stressed.

Approximately a thousand people have been invited to hear Putin’s message in person, including lawmakers from the State Duma and the Federation Council, government ministers, governors, religious leaders, foreign diplomats and journalists. Servicemen who have taken part in the fighting against the Ukrainian forces, are also among the guests, as in the previous year.

  • 29 February 2024

    10:09 GMT

    Some countries are destroying moral standards and pushing their peoples towards extinction, but “Russia chooses life,” Putin said.

    ”Russia has been and remains a stronghold of traditional values, and its choice is being shared by people around the globe, including in the West,” he insisted.

    A large family should become the norm in Russia, the president said, adding that the country should aim to achieve sustainable growth in the birth rate in the next six years.

  • 10:02 GMT

    Moscow is ready for dialogue with Washington on strategic stability, but only if Russian interests are taken into account, Putin said.

    “If you want to discuss the issues of security and stability that are important to the entire planet, then it’s necessary to do this in a complex manner, of course, with the inclusion of all the aspects that affect our national interests and affect… the security of Russia,” he stressed.

    According to the president, the US is guilty of “hypocrisy” by proposing talks on strategic stability while at the same time trying to inflict a defeat on Russia.

  • 09:44 GMT

    Vladimir Putin has warned that the consequences of possible interventions in the Russian Federation would be much more tragic than in previous eras. “Attempts at a new intervention in Russia threaten a large-scale conflict with the use of nuclear weapons,” he said.

    Putin announced plans to strengthen the Russian Armed Forces in the west of the country following the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO.

    “Russian opponents must remember that it has weapons capable of hitting targets on their territory,” he said.

    RT
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev

  • 09:43 GMT

    The capabilities of the Russian military have increased “multifold” amid the conflict with Ukraine, Putin said. “Our units are firmly holding the initiative. They’re steadily advancing in a number of operational directions, liberating new territories,” he added.

    ”It’s not us who started this war in Donbass… but we’ll do everything to end it, to eradicate Nazis,” the had of state said. 

  • 09:32 GMT

    Russia is conducting “a righteous struggle” for its sovereignty and security, Putin said. “We won’t allow anyone to interfere in our internal affairs,” he added.

    “We will determine our own path and protect our traditions, [and] solve problems based on our own worldview.”

  • 09:22 GMT

    Putin started his address by saying that he will focus not only on the most immediate plans, but also on the strategic goals of the Russian state.

