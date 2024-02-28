icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Feb, 2024 20:57
HomeRussia & FSU

WATCH the moment Ukrainian Abrams tank is destroyed

The US-supplied vehicle got hit by a suicide drone into the rear of its turret, sustaining ammunition cook-off, new footage shows
WATCH the moment Ukrainian Abrams tank is destroyed
©  Social media

New video footage showing the exact moment the first-ever Ukrainian M1 Abrams main battle tank was destroyed emerged online on Wednesday.

The US-supplied tank was knocked out earlier this week near the village of Berdychi, located to the northwest of Avdeevka, the key Donbass town recently liberated by Russian forces. The vehicle was hit by a suicide drone, the new video shows.

The kamikaze FPV drone struck the tank into the rear of its turret, apparently straight into its ammunition compartment, setting it on fire. The tank suffered a violent cook-off, emitting a large column of fire from the compartment, the video shows.

According to Russian media reports, the vehicle was subsequently hit by a projectile fired from a shoulder-mounted anti-tank grenade launcher. A close-up still from a surveillance drone video circulating online shows that the tank’s engine compartment ended up catching fire after the hit as well.

Ukraine’s Abrams tanks burn just like any others – Kremlin READ MORE: Ukraine’s Abrams tanks burn just like any others – Kremlin

The Russian military has already officially confirmed the destruction of the first-ever vehicle of this type amid the ongoing conflict, yet has not disclosed any further details.

A batch of 31 M1 Abrams tanks was pledged by Washington to Kiev early last year, ahead of the long-heralded counteroffensive against Russian forces. The delivery, however, was made in full only by mid-October, when the botched push was already exhausted.

While the American tanks have frequented Ukrainian propaganda videos, they actually made it onto the battlefield only in the past few days as Kiev’s troops are trying to stabilize the frontline situation after the loss of Avdeevka and the chaotic rout of its defenders earlier this month.

Top stories

RT Features

The Last Stand: Israel is very close to breaking a key accord that defined the Middle East
The Last Stand: Israel is very close to breaking a key accord that defined the Middle East FEATURE
From forests to fear: How national security is killing ecology in border regions
From forests to fear: How national security is killing ecology in border regions FEATURE
Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism
Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Last Stand: Israel is very close to breaking a key accord that defined the Middle East
The Last Stand: Israel is very close to breaking a key accord that defined the Middle East FEATURE
From forests to fear: How national security is killing ecology in border regions
From forests to fear: How national security is killing ecology in border regions FEATURE
Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism
Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Magical thinking 
0:00
26:56
Take my border back
0:00
27:30
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies