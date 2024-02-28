icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Feb, 2024 08:19
HomeRussia & FSU

Moscow could designate Ukraine’s military a terrorist organization – diplomat

It makes no sense to forgive Kiev’s troops and security agencies for their crimes, a Russian foreign ministry official has said
Moscow could designate Ukraine’s military a terrorist organization – diplomat
A Ukrainian serviceman of the 22nd Mechanized Brigade shoots with a machine gunduring a military training, © AFP / Roman Pilipey

The Russian Foreign Ministry believes that it’s appropriate to designate the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Ukrainian military intelligence directorate (GUR) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) as terrorist organizations, Moscow’s ambassador-at-large for Ukraine’s crimes, Rodion Miroshnik, has said.

Such a move is basically “a question of time” as it only requires initiative on the part of Russian lawmakers and authorities, Miroshnik told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

The AFU, GUR and SBU have essentially “done everything” to be branded terrorist organizations since the outbreak of the conflict between Moscow and Kiev in February 2022, he said.

“It makes no sense to forgive the crimes that they’ve already committed and may still commit. Nowhere in the world should they be treated as an adequate armed unit existing in the international legal field,” the diplomat said.

As for recognizing Ukraine’s military and security agencies as terrorist organizations on an international level, “as long as they have customers in the form of the Anglo-Saxons, the Americans and the EU, who legalize their activities, it’s problematic to do so… At the Russian level, it’s possible,” Miroshnik stressed.

Ukrainian chemical terror attack thwarted – FSB
Read more
Ukrainian chemical terror attack thwarted – FSB

In early February, Russian President Vladimir Putin said “what is called the Armed Forces of Ukraine has turned into a terrorist organization that attacks ambulances.”

The president was commenting on Ukrainian strikes targeting civilian residential areas across Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). In January, one paramedic was killed and another wounded in two separate incidents in the town of Gorlovka.

On both occasions, the ambulance crews came under fire while they were trying to provide assistance to victims following a round of shelling. Late last month, Putin suggested that Moscow should make the “political and historic” decision to recognize Ukraine’s state agencies such as the GUR and SBU as terrorist organizations.

”The entire Kiev regime is in one way or another based on the crimes that it commits on a daily basis,” he insisted.

As an example of such crimes, he mentioned the shooting down of a Russian Il-76 transport plane with 65 Ukrainian POWs aboard in January. The Ukrainian military hit the plane, despite the GUR and SBU knowing who was aboard, Putin insisted. Kiev has refused to take responsibility for the attack.

READ MORE: Russia adds US Senator Lindsey Graham to list of ‘terrorists’

Last year, the GUR’s chief Kirill Budanov claimed that his agency was behind the assassinations of “many” public figures. Throughout the conflict, Russia security services reported thwarting numerous terrorist attacks and sabotage attempts they said were masterminded by Kiev.

Top stories

RT Features

Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism
Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism FEATURE
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius FEATURE
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism
Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism FEATURE
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius FEATURE
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Magical thinking 
0:00
26:56
Take my border back
0:00
27:30
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies