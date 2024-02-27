icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Feb, 2024 23:37
HomeRussia & FSU

UK PM rules out ‘large scale’ Ukraine troop deployment

London has distanced itself from the French President’s words about sending NATO forces to aid Kiev
UK PM rules out ‘large scale’ Ukraine troop deployment
Soldiers of the UK's 2nd Battalion Royal Anglian infantry unit during the NATO "Brilliant Jump" military exercises in Poland, February 26, 2024 © Getty Images / Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The United Kingdom isn’t planning to put more boots on the ground in Ukraine, beyond the personnel it already has in the country, a spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday, after French President Emmanuel Macron suggested that NATO forces could eventually be deployed in Ukraine.

Macron met multiple NATO and EU leaders in Paris on Monday, and although there was no consensus about sending Western troops to aid Kiev, the French leader claimed he couldn’t exclude the possibility. “We will do everything necessary to prevent Russia from winning this war,” Macron declared.

The following day, NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, as well as the leaders of Germany, Poland and other states – including the UK – made statements distancing themselves away from the concept.

NATO countries refuse to back Macron’s ‘troops in Ukraine’ claim READ MORE: NATO countries refuse to back Macron’s ‘troops in Ukraine’ claim

“Beyond the small number of personnel we do have in country supporting the armed forces of Ukraine, we haven’t got any plans for large-scale deployment,” a spokesman from UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office said. He added that London has taken on the role of training large numbers of Ukrainian troops in the UK, as well as supporting Kiev with armaments and supplies.

The UK has already provided almost $10 billion in military aid towards Ukraine’s war efforts, according to data provided by Germany’s Kiel Institute. The UK Defense Ministry announced on Saturday that they will provide an additional $311 million over the next year to help mitigate Ukraine’s shortages of artillery ammunition.

Moscow maintains that deliveries of Western armaments and ammunition to Kiev do not change the course of conflict, and only cause unnecessary deaths, while making the Western sponsors party to the conflict and raising the risks of escalation.

Top stories

RT Features

Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism
Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism FEATURE
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius FEATURE
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism
Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism FEATURE
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius FEATURE
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Take my border back
0:00
27:30
Bono’s ultimate cringe, trans admiral & his gay army and other curiosities
0:00
17:56
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies