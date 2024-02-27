icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Feb, 2024 14:27
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian military confirms destruction of Ukrainian Abrams tank

The first US-made armored vehicle supplied to Kiev was destroyed near the recently liberated Donbass town of Avdeevka
Russian military confirms destruction of Ukrainian Abrams tank
©  Social media

The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that the first-ever Ukrainian M1 Abrams tank supplied by the US has been destroyed. The vehicle was taken out near the Russian town of Avdeevka in Donbass as Moscow’s forces continued to push westward.

The development was confirmed by the ministry in its daily briefing on Tuesday. Active combat is continuing to the west of Avdeevka, which was recently liberated by Russian troops, with Ukrainian forces losing up to 485 servicemen in the area over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

The M1 Abrams was one of two tanks lost by Ukrainian forces, along with three infantry fighting vehicles, including a US-made Bradley, as well as multiple other soft and armored vehicles near Avdeevka, the Russian military confirmed.

The destruction of Ukraine’s first M1 Abrams was initially reported on Monday, with the vehicle said to have been taken out by a suicide drone and anti-tank grenade launcher. Footage circulating online shows the tank on fire, with its ammo stock burning. It was not immediately clear whether the crew of the tank managed to escape the destroyed vehicle.

Abrams tank destroyed in Ukraine conflict (FIRST VIDEO) – media READ MORE: Abrams tank destroyed in Ukraine conflict (FIRST VIDEO) – media

A batch of 31 M1 Abrams tanks was originally pledged by Washington early last year amid preparations for the long-heralded, but ultimately unsuccessful, Ukrainian counteroffensive against the Russian forces. The delivery was made in full only in mid-October, with the tanks reaching the front line in the past few days. They were deployed by Kiev near Avdeevka amid an ongoing effort to stabilize the frontline situation.

The Russian military liberated the key Donbass town earlier this month, prompting a chaotic rout of surviving Ukrainian troops from the area. Kiev, however, has insisted its forces were withdrawn from Avdeevka in an orderly fashion on the order of its newly appointed top general Aleksandr Syrsky.

Top stories

RT Features

Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism
Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism FEATURE
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius FEATURE
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism
Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism FEATURE
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius FEATURE
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Take my border back
0:00
27:30
Bono’s ultimate cringe, trans admiral & his gay army and other curiosities
0:00
17:56
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies