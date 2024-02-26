icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Feb, 2024 12:38
HomeRussia & FSU

Putin wishes ‘dear friend’ Erdogan happy birthday

The Russian president praised his Turkish counterpart for his political acumen and contributions to bilateral relations
Putin wishes ‘dear friend’ Erdogan happy birthday
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. ©  Vyacheslav PROKOFYEV / SPUTNIK / AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin has greeted his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the occasion of his 70th birthday, praising his contributions to bilateral relations.

In a statement on Monday, the Kremlin said that Putin wished the Turkish leader a happy birthday over the phone and extended his warmest wishes. The Kremlin also released a telegram on the occasion.

“Esteemed Mr. President [and] dear friend. Please accept my warmest wishes on the occasion of your 70th birthday. You enjoy high prestige both among your compatriots and abroad as an experienced and visionary politician who has done much for the socio-economic development of Türkiye and the protection of its interests on the world stage,” the letter said.

The Russian leader also noted that “it is difficult to overestimate” Erdogan’s contribution to promoting friendly and mutually beneficial relations between Moscow and Ankara. Putin stressed that Russia will maintain constructive dialogue with Türkiye and work together on bilateral and international issues.

‘Anglo-Saxons’ pressuring Türkiye to cut ties with Russia – Kremlin
Read more
‘Anglo-Saxons’ pressuring Türkiye to cut ties with Russia – Kremlin

Putin and Erdogan have for years enjoyed close personal ties, which has become evident during the Ukraine conflict. Türkiye hosted one of the rounds of talks between Moscow and Kiev to end the conflict in spring 2022. According to Moscow, the sides were close to signing an agreement, but the talks were sabotaged by then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who advised Kiev to keep fighting.

Ankara also played a major role in brokering prisoner swaps between Russia and Ukraine, and has been a key energy partner.

In May 2023, the Turkish leader claimed to have a “special relationship” with Putin. He stated that “Russia and Türkiye need each other in every field possible,” adding that “we are not at a point where we would impose sanctions on Russia [over the Ukraine conflict] like the West has done.”

In recent weeks, numerous media reports have indicated that Putin may travel to Türkiye to meet with Erdogan in early 2024. Yury Ushakov, a senior foreign policy aide to Putin, has confirmed that the visit is being actively prepared, and that the two leaders intend to discuss the Ukraine crisis, but noted that the exact date has not yet been determined.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Putin does not plan to meet with Erdogan until after the Russian presidential election, which will take place in mid-March, explaining that the Russian leader has an extremely busy schedule.

Top stories

RT Features

Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism
Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism FEATURE
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius FEATURE
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism
Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism FEATURE
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius FEATURE
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ukraine proxy war: US resistance to multipolar world is the root of current conflicts (Glenn Diesen)
0:00
30:13
Ecuador on the verge
0:00
27:15
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies