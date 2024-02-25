icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Feb, 2024 02:38
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia’s former leader threatens West with ‘revenge’

Moscow must target the economy of its “enemies” in response to the sanctions, Dmitry Medvedev said
Russia’s former leader threatens West with ‘revenge’
File photo: Dmitry Medvedev ©  Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Moscow should retaliate as hard as it can against the West for its indiscriminate sanctions that hurt regular people, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday.

The sweeping restrictions imposed on Russia go beyond targeting just “the authorities and businesses,” Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel. “They are directed at the whole Russian population.”

“The rationale is clear: the more Russian citizens suffer, the better it is for the Western world,” Medvedev, who currently serves as the deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council, argued.

“We just need to remember this and exact revenge everywhere we can. They are our enemies.”

Medvedev suggested that Moscow should punish its adversaries by “creating various difficulties in the economy, stirring up public discontent over the foolish policies of the authorities in the West, and promoting international decisions that undermine the interests of the Western world.”

US announces new Russia sanctions, its longest blacklist to date
Read more
US announces new Russia sanctions, its longest blacklist to date

On Friday, the US announced a new round of restrictions targeting 500 individuals and entities in Russia, citing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the death of jailed opposition activist and anti-corruption campaigner Alexey Navalny. The fresh sanctions are aimed at Russia’s defense and financial sectors.

The US Treasury also blacklisted the state-owned operator of the Mir payment system, which soared in popularity in Russia after the country was cut off from the SWIFT financial messaging network and the services of Visa and Mastercard.

Moscow has maintained that all sanctions against it are illegal and are aimed at destabilizing the country.

Top stories

RT Features

Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease FEATURE
Notorious: The story of the biggest CIA failure in history and the man behind it
Notorious: The story of the biggest CIA failure in history and the man behind it FEATURE
Victory in Avdeevka: How Russia forced Ukraine to retreat from the most fortified city in Donbass
Victory in Avdeevka: How Russia forced Ukraine to retreat from the most fortified city in Donbass FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease FEATURE
Notorious: The story of the biggest CIA failure in history and the man behind it
Notorious: The story of the biggest CIA failure in history and the man behind it FEATURE
Victory in Avdeevka: How Russia forced Ukraine to retreat from the most fortified city in Donbass
Victory in Avdeevka: How Russia forced Ukraine to retreat from the most fortified city in Donbass FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Remembering John Pilger
0:00
28:2
Roger Waters on Julian Assange & Gaza: The Ruling Class is FULL OF SH*T, Israel is a FAILED STATE
0:00
29:53
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies