icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Feb, 2024 22:53
HomeRussia & FSU

Armenia ‘suspended’ security pact with Russia – PM

Nikol Pashinyan says his decision was motivated by the simmering conflict with Azerbaijan
Armenia ‘suspended’ security pact with Russia – PM

Armenia has de facto suspended its participation in the key security agreement with Russia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, citing the continuing tensions with its neighbor and arch-rival Azerbaijan.

In an interview with France 24 that was published on Thursday, Pashinyan said that his country has grown dissatisfied with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a six-member bloc founded shortly after the breakup of the Soviet Union.

“We believe that, in Armenia’s case, the treaty has not been implemented, especially in 2021-2022, and it couldn’t go unnoticed,” Pashiyan explained. “We have suspended our participation in this treaty. We’ll see what happens next.”

Armenia began refusing to attend certain CSTO events and military drills last year. Pashinyan said in the past, however, that Yerevan had no plans to formally cut ties with the bloc. He urged the bloc and its leader Russia, however, to back Armenia during its conflict with Azerbaijan and condemn its “aggression” in the region.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

RT Features

Notorious: The story of the biggest CIA failure in history and the man behind it
Notorious: The story of the biggest CIA failure in history and the man behind it FEATURE
Victory in Avdeevka: How Russia forced Ukraine to retreat from the most fortified city in Donbass
Victory in Avdeevka: How Russia forced Ukraine to retreat from the most fortified city in Donbass FEATURE
The ghosts of apartheid triggered South Africa’s case against Israel in The Hague
The ghosts of apartheid triggered South Africa’s case against Israel in The Hague FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Notorious: The story of the biggest CIA failure in history and the man behind it
Notorious: The story of the biggest CIA failure in history and the man behind it FEATURE
Victory in Avdeevka: How Russia forced Ukraine to retreat from the most fortified city in Donbass
Victory in Avdeevka: How Russia forced Ukraine to retreat from the most fortified city in Donbass FEATURE
The ghosts of apartheid triggered South Africa’s case against Israel in The Hague
The ghosts of apartheid triggered South Africa’s case against Israel in The Hague FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of child care
0:00
21:28
CrossTalk: ‘A war of lies’
0:00
25:7
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies