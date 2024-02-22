Armenia ‘suspended’ security pact with Russia – PM

Nikol Pashinyan says his decision was motivated by the simmering conflict with Azerbaijan

Armenia has de facto suspended its participation in the key security agreement with Russia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, citing the continuing tensions with its neighbor and arch-rival Azerbaijan.

In an interview with France 24 that was published on Thursday, Pashinyan said that his country has grown dissatisfied with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a six-member bloc founded shortly after the breakup of the Soviet Union.

“We believe that, in Armenia’s case, the treaty has not been implemented, especially in 2021-2022, and it couldn’t go unnoticed,” Pashiyan explained. “We have suspended our participation in this treaty. We’ll see what happens next.”

Armenia began refusing to attend certain CSTO events and military drills last year. Pashinyan said in the past, however, that Yerevan had no plans to formally cut ties with the bloc. He urged the bloc and its leader Russia, however, to back Armenia during its conflict with Azerbaijan and condemn its “aggression” in the region.

