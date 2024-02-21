icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Feb, 2024 14:57
HomeRussia & FSU

EU state’s leader sees older Russian speakers as potential threat

Some people who arrived in the Soviet era miss the feeling of being in charge of Estonia, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas claims
EU state’s leader sees older Russian speakers as potential threat
FILE PHOTO: stonia's PM Kaja Kallas speaks during an interview in Brussels. ©  John Thys

Younger Russian speakers in Estonia consider themselves Estonian, but their older counterparts who arrived during the Soviet era pose more of a problem, the prime minister of the EU and NATO nation has said.

In an interview with German broadcaster ARD on Tuesday, Kaja Kallas was asked whether she was concerned that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin might use the large proportion of ethnic Russians in Estonia as a pretext for an invasion.

The prime minister responded the share of native Russian speakers in Estonia has declined from 30% to 20% since the collapse of the USSR in 1991.

According to the latest government figures, Estonia’s population stands at just under 1.4 million, meaning there are around 280,000 native Russian speakers in the Baltic nation.

”The Russians in Estonia, of course, are not a homogeneous group. There’s a big difference between old and young people,” Kallas argued.

EU state’s PM pushes law to destroy Soviet WWII monuments  
Read more
EU state’s PM pushes law to destroy Soviet WWII monuments  

Younger Russian speakers “see that Russia is invading Ukraine, and that this is wrong, and that we have to fight against it”, and understand that if Russia arrives to “liberate” them or ethnic Russians living in other countries, then “they will lose their homes and their comfort zone,” the prime minister said.

However, Kallas claimed that older Russian speakers, who came to Estonia during the Soviet period, have a different attitude as “they ruled over our country and they want that feeling back.”

The danger that Putin might pose to Estonia and the whole of NATO “depends on the outcome of the war in Ukraine,” she stressed. “If we don’t do enough to stop him there, it’ll continue. With each further step, he’ll become even more emboldened.”

“No one is safe if we don't stop the aggressor” because events in one part of Europe spread “very quickly” to other parts of the continent, Kallas warned.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected Western claims that Moscow is planning to attack NATO, describing them as “just threat mongering.”

READ MORE: Russia issues arrest warrant for EU state’s PM

In his interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson, Putin said Moscow would send its forces into Poland, for example, “only in one case: if Poland attacks Russia. Why? Because we have no interest in Poland, Latvia [one of the three Baltic States together with Lithuania and Estonia] or anywhere else. Why would we do that? We simply don't have any interest,” the Russian leader stressed.

Top stories

RT Features

Victory in Avdeevka: How Russia forced Ukraine to retreat from the most fortified city in Donbass
Victory in Avdeevka: How Russia forced Ukraine to retreat from the most fortified city in Donbass FEATURE
The ghosts of apartheid triggered South Africa’s case against Israel in The Hague
The ghosts of apartheid triggered South Africa’s case against Israel in The Hague FEATURE
‘Like any Russian woman I pulled myself together’: Wife of mobilized soldier shares her story
‘Like any Russian woman I pulled myself together’: Wife of mobilized soldier shares her story FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Victory in Avdeevka: How Russia forced Ukraine to retreat from the most fortified city in Donbass
Victory in Avdeevka: How Russia forced Ukraine to retreat from the most fortified city in Donbass FEATURE
The ghosts of apartheid triggered South Africa’s case against Israel in The Hague
The ghosts of apartheid triggered South Africa’s case against Israel in The Hague FEATURE
‘Like any Russian woman I pulled myself together’: Wife of mobilized soldier shares her story
‘Like any Russian woman I pulled myself together’: Wife of mobilized soldier shares her story FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘A war of lies’
0:00
25:7
Trump’s legal drama
0:00
25:37
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies