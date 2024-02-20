icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Feb, 2024 16:08
Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the frontline situation with Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu
Moscow reveals details on capture of Avdeevka
The key Donbass town of Avdeevka has been liberated with minimal losses among the Russian troops, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. While fleeing the town, the Ukrainian forces left behind many wounded soldiers, military hardware and equipment, as well as heavily mined positions, the minister said.

The president congratulated the minister on the success in Avdeevka, noting that the Ukrainian forces were forced to flee the heavily-fortified town, while their announced withdrawal was a purely political attempt to cover up the true position and portray it as an “organized retreat.”

“The situation in Avdeevka is certainly a success but it needs to be advanced further. Its development must be well-prepared, provided with personnel, weapons, equipment, and ammunition,” Putin told the minister.

A northern suburb of Donetsk, Avdeevka has served as a major stronghold for Kiev since the early stages of conflict in then-Ukrainian Donbass. Over the past nine years, it was heavily reinforced, with vast underground bunkers and tunnels built there by the Ukrainian military, Shoigu noted.

The operation to capture the town was in active preparation by the General Staff since last fall, the minister revealed. The Russian command focused on conducting high-precision strikes against key points of the Ukrainian positions there, Shoigu told Putin, adding that over 450 such strikes were carried out daily during the operation.

