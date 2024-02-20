icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia comments on ‘nukes in space’ allegation
20 Feb, 2024 15:02
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian spy chief comments on death of defector pilot in Spain

The serviceman became a “moral corpse” the moment he betrayed his country, the Russian foreign intelligence boss said
Russian spy chief comments on death of defector pilot in Spain
Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service chief Sergey Naryshkin. ©  Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov

A Russian military helicopter pilot, who was reportedly killed in Spain last week six months after defecting to Ukraine, was a “traitor” who committed a “heinous crime,” Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service chief Sergey Naryshkin said on Tuesday.

Maksim Kuzminov hijacked a Mi-8 helicopter last August and flew it to Ukraine. After landing, his two fellow crew members were killed in unclear circumstances – with Ukrainian intelligence stating that they had been “liquidated.”

Asked to comment on the reported death of the defector, Naryshkin did not give any view on the incident in Spain, only condemning Kuzminov’s actions.

“As is customary in Russia, one says only good things or nothing about the deceased. This traitor and criminal had already become a moral corpse from the moment when he plotted his dirty and heinous crime,” Naryshkin told reporters.

Russian military pilot who defected to Ukraine found dead – Spanish state media READ MORE: Russian military pilot who defected to Ukraine found dead – Spanish state media

Kuzminov’s death was reported by multiple media outlets on Monday and swiftly confirmed by Ukrainian military intelligence. The pilot was fatally shot in the Spanish coastal town of Villajoyosa last week, Spanish news agency EFE reported, citing people close to the investigation.

The Villajoyosa shooting has been widely covered by Spanish media, with the victim originally identified as a 33-year-old Ukrainian national. He reportedly received multiple gunshot wounds and was run over by a car. The vehicle believed to have been used in the hit was later on found torched, at some distance from the crime scene.

The 28-year-old is rumoured to have been granted Ukrainian citizenship, and it is unclear whether he was living in Spain under an assumed name. So far, the Spanish authorities have not officially confirmed the identity of the individual killed in Villajoyosa.

Top stories

RT Features

The ghosts of apartheid triggered South Africa’s case against Israel in The Hague
The ghosts of apartheid triggered South Africa’s case against Israel in The Hague FEATURE
‘Like any Russian woman I pulled myself together’: Wife of mobilized soldier shares her story
‘Like any Russian woman I pulled myself together’: Wife of mobilized soldier shares her story FEATURE
‘We feed the nation’: Indian farmers hit the streets on election eve. What do they want?
‘We feed the nation’: Indian farmers hit the streets on election eve. What do they want? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The ghosts of apartheid triggered South Africa’s case against Israel in The Hague
The ghosts of apartheid triggered South Africa’s case against Israel in The Hague FEATURE
‘Like any Russian woman I pulled myself together’: Wife of mobilized soldier shares her story
‘Like any Russian woman I pulled myself together’: Wife of mobilized soldier shares her story FEATURE
‘We feed the nation’: Indian farmers hit the streets on election eve. What do they want?
‘We feed the nation’: Indian farmers hit the streets on election eve. What do they want? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Trump’s legal drama
0:00
25:37
The Al-Tanf drone strike
0:00
24:28
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies