At least four people have been injured in the shelling of Donetsk, Russia by Ukrainian forces, RIA Novosti reports.

The attack was confirmed by Mayor Aleksey Kulemzin, who said the Kievsky district of the city was hit.

Power lines were damaged during the strike, prompting the suspension of trolley service in the area, city authorities said.

Unconfirmed claims and images on social media indicate that someone was killed in the incident.

Civilian casualties from Ukrainian attacks are reported regularly in the capital of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). A major incident of this kind happened last month, when multiple rocket launch systems were used in a strike which claimed the lives of 28 people and left dozens injured.

Regional authorities reported on Monday that since hostilities with Ukraine escalated in February 2022, 4,826 civilians have been killed by Ukrainian forces in the DPR. Civilian fatalities since 2014, when post-coup authorities in Kiev deployed the Ukrainian military against the erstwhile independent republics, have reached 9,210, the update said.

Last week, Kiev lost control of Avdeevka, a key town located just 10km from Donetsk. It had been used as a staging ground for attacks on the city and was heavily fortified. The Russian Defense Ministry has expressed hope that the development will help protect residents from “terrorist attacks by the criminal Kiev regime.”

