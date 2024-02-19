icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Feb, 2024 08:53
FSB foils purported Ukrainian bomb plot (VIDEO)

Kiev recruited the suspect to assassinate a Russian official using a home-made device, the agency has claimed
©  The Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB)

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has foiled an assassination attempt against an official in Zaporozhye Region, the agency claimed on Monday. The suspect, a Russian national, is alleged to have acted on behalf of Ukraine, and was killed while resisting arrest.

The FSB released footage showing the suspect planting an improvised explosive device under a parked car. He can be seen limping past the vehicle with a cane before falling to the ground, pulling an object from a bag, and then placing it under the driver’s seat.

The agency said the would-be assassin, identified as Vitaly Dyatlenko, was “neutralized” after resisting arrest. He was reportedly armed with a Makarov handgun.

The footage released by the FSB showed a bomb specialist using a remote-controlled robot to remove the IED. The device was reportedly a hand-sized container packed with plastic explosives and other components.

The agency claimed that Dyatlenko had received the components from Ukraine’s SBU security service, the country's successor to the KGB. Kiev reportedly operates an extensive program for assassinating Russian officials and public figures, particularly those in former Ukrainian territories.

READ MORE: Russia’s FSB foils Ukrainian terrorist plot against senior official

The FSB described the incident as an attempted “terrorist attack,” and linked the plot to next month’s presidential election in Russia.

