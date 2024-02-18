icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Feb, 2024 07:57
HomeRussia & FSU

Kiev abandoned wounded during Avdeevka rout – media

Six incapacitated Ukrainian soldiers in the city were promised evacuation that never came, according to one of them
Kiev abandoned wounded during Avdeevka rout – media
Ukrainian soldiers prepare Soviet-era artillery in Donetsk Region, on February 14, 2024. ©  Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Ukrainian military abandoned a number of severely injured soldiers on the battlefield in the former Donbass stronghold of Avdeevka, local media have reported, citing a video with one of the service members. Kiev has acknowledged that several troops were captured during the retreat.

In a clip that went viral on social media on Saturday, a 30-year-old Ukrainian junior sergeant with the call sign 'Django' is seen telling his weeping sister that he and five other soldiers who were unable to move on their own were promised that they would be evacuated to the rear. The evacuation truck, however, never came, according to the soldier.

“All the others retreated… I have both legs crippled, shell fragments in the back. I can do nothing at all,” Django says.

The wounded soldier’s sister told Ukrainian media that her brother had been waiting to be extracted for at least 36 hours. According to her account, he was in terrible pain but was simply given a massive amount of painkillers, which soon started to run out as did supplies.

Key Donbass city of Avdeevka liberated – Moscow
Read more
Key Donbass city of Avdeevka liberated – Moscow

She also said that 'Django' told her later that “they were left to die,” but then said that local commanders had made a deal with the Russians so that the injured could be taken prisoner and provided with medical care.

“My brother has been in Avdeevka for two years, without leave or rotation. I hope that they will be patched up in Donetsk, he has his legs all swollen up. Hope they won’t execute him,” the sister said, as quoted by the Ukrainian media.

However, some Ukrainian troops in the area appeared to be even less fortunate. The Ukrainian outlet Strana cited one soldier deployed south of Avdeevka as saying that they had to break out of the encirclement in small groups without any assistance from the higher-ups, suffering heavy losses. “The road to Avdeevka is strewn with our bodies,” the soldier told the website.

Brigadier General Aleksandr Tarnavsky, who leads Ukrainian forces in the Avdeevka area, conceded that “a certain number of Ukrainian service members were captured under the pressure of superior enemy forces,” although he insisted that the overall retreat proceeded as planned.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that Moscow had “completely captured” Avdeevka on Saturday. It claimed that some 1,500 Ukrainian troops had been killed during the retreat, with a significant amount of military equipment left behind.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has confirmed the withdrawal, calling it “absolutely logical” and insisting that its main goal was to spare troops.

Top stories

RT Features

A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake FEATURE
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army?
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army? FEATURE
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake FEATURE
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army?
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army? FEATURE
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Shock, not therapy? Jeffrey Sachs, Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University
0:00
29:6
Pakistan crisis: Shandana Gulzar on Biden’s coup against Imran Khan, crackdown on PTI, Gaza genocide
0:00
28:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies