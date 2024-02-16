icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Feb, 2024 16:49
HomeRussia & FSU

EU state legalizes deportation of Russians

Moscow has described the decision by Latvia as “inhumane”
EU state legalizes deportation of Russians
Riga, Latvia © Getty Images / Arseni Kukk;  500px

Russian citizens holding permanent residence status in Latvia may be legally deported if they fail to pass a language exam, Riga’s Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday.

Moscow’s embassy in Riga responded by branding the decision “inhumane and ruthless,” warning that it will threaten thousands of Russians living in the Baltic country, whose average age is over 70.

The law, originally introduced to the Saeima, Latvia’s parliament, in September 2022, required all permanent residents to pass a Latvian language test before September 1 2023, or face deportation. The deadline was later extended by two years.

In its decision on Thursday, Latvia’s Constitutional court officially recognized the new law, arguing that it is necessary to “ensure state security.” It said, however, that decisions would be made on an individual basis and would focus on those who made “no efforts” to maintain their legal status in the country.

EU country begins seizing Russian cars
Read more
EU country begins seizing Russian cars

In a message posted on its official Telegram channel, the Russian Embassy in Riga claimed that the Latvian legal system is operating in “unconditional service to the opportunistic interests of the current ruling elite of Latvia, which, in an effort to ‘annoy’ Russia, does not hesitate to commit reprisals against elderly people – holders of Russian passports.”

The embassy argued that Russian citizens living in Latvia have already been “literally excluded from the life of the country” and may now be deprived of their right to remain or denied access to basic social benefits.

Russia accused Latvian legislators of lacking the courage to admit the “legal inconsistency of this draconian law, both in the moral and legal sense,” and instead trying to push all responsibility onto elderly Russian citizens, accusing them of unwillingness to learn the Latvian language.

READ MORE: Putin calls for global fight against ‘Nazi propaganda’

“Judging by the text of the announced verdict, which was replete with politicized anti-Russian passages, ideological bias prevailed over common sense and legal argumentation,” the embassy’s statement concluded.

Meanwhile, Latvia’s Interior Ministry announced on Thursday that it will start seizing vehicles carrying Russian license plates in the country and will send them free of charge to Ukraine. The move comes after a deadline set by the Latvian government, which requires vehicles to be registered locally or removed from the country, expired on Wednesday.

Top stories

RT Features

A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake FEATURE
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army?
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army? FEATURE
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake FEATURE
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army?
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army? FEATURE
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Gaza death camp
0:00
24:36
The cost of alcoholism
0:00
22:29
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies