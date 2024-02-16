icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Alexey Navalny dead – penal service officials
16 Feb, 2024 11:25
HomeRussia & FSU

Alexey Navalny dead – penal service officials

The jailed blogger lost consciousness after going for a walk, and resuscitation efforts failed, authorities have said
Alexey Navalny dead – penal service officials
FILE PHOTO: Alexey Navalny ©  Sputnik / Alexei Nichukchin

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny has died in jail, local authorities have said, adding that an investigation into the exact cause of his death was ongoing.

In a statement on Friday, the Federal Penal Service in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region said that Navalny, 47, who was serving his sentence in a correctional facility on several charges including embezzlement, “felt ill” after going for a walk, losing consciousness almost immediately.

Officials said that medics and an ambulance were called without delay. “All the necessary resuscitation measures were carried out, but they did not yield positive results. Paramedics confirmed the death of the convict,” the statement added.

UK-based boss of Navalny group put on Russia’s wanted list
Read more
UK-based boss of Navalny group put on Russia’s wanted list

The cause of death is being established. However, according to an RT Russian service source, the oppositon figure had a blood clot.

The Kremlin said that President Vladimir Putin has been informed of Navalny’s death. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov referred questions to the Federal Penitentiary Service, adding that the cause was currently unclear.

Navalny’s lawyer, Leonid Solovyov refused to comment, but explained that his client had held on a meeting on Wednesday. “Everything was normal then,” he insisted.

Navalny was jailed in 2021, over a long-standing fraud case. The previous summer he attracted major international attention after an alleged poisoning in Siberia, which led to a transfer to Germany.

Top stories

RT Features

A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake FEATURE
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army?
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army? FEATURE
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake FEATURE
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army?
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army? FEATURE
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Gaza death camp
0:00
24:36
The cost of alcoholism
0:00
22:29
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies