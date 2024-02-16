icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Feb, 2024 01:34
Zelensky signs marijuana law

Ukraine has legalized medical cannabis, with first batches of imported product expected later this year   
FILE PHOTO: Activists march for the legalization of marijuana in Kiev, Ukraine, October 26, 2019 ©  Pavlo Gonchar / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

\Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has signed a bill legalizing the medical use of cannabis, with officials arguing it would help both soldiers and civilians to treat post-traumatic stress disorder amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

“A draft bill on regulating the circulation of plants from the hemp class… has been signed by the president,” the Ukrainian parliament said in a notice on Thursday. Ukrainian lawmakers adopted the bill overwhelmingly in a 248-16 vote in December.

The law will take effect in six months and will regulate the circulation of hemp plants for “medical, industrial purposes, scientific and scientific-technical activities” in order to expand “patient access to the necessary treatment of oncological diseases and post-traumatic stress disorders, received as a result of the war,” according to the text.

Lawmakers will now work on the necessary regulations to allow the import of cannabis-based products, as developing domestic cultivation will take more time. An “independent European medical cannabis advisor,” Hanna Hlushchenko, who has been working with the Ukrainian pro-marijuana lobby told Forbes that her “estimate is that the first products will be on the market by Q3 or Q4 of this year.”

Twitter legalizes cannabis ads READ MORE: Twitter legalizes cannabis ads

President Zelensky had promoted the measure as a way to relieve pain and anxiety among the Ukrainian populace, arguing that Ukraine must follow Western examples. “All the world’s best practices, all the most effective policies, all the solutions, no matter how difficult or unusual they may seem to us, must be applied to Ukraine,” Zelensky told the parliament last year.

The critics of the measure, including ex-Prime Minister Yulia Timoshenko, argued that the law is flawed and will allow “trillion-dollar drug businesses and drug mafias” to bribe their way into the country.

