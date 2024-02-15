icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin makes a choice between Trump and Biden
15 Feb, 2024 04:04
Iconic newspaper building goes up in flames in Moscow (VIDEOS)

The cause of the blaze, which has consumed around 1,500 square meters, is still unknown
Iconic newspaper building goes up in flames in Moscow (VIDEOS)
©  Sputnik / Aleksey Filippov

A major fire broke out at the Izvestia Hall building on Pushkinskaya Square in Moscow around 5 am on Thursday, according to media reports. Multiple fire brigades have been deployed to the scene. 

There were no immediate reports of casualties, but at least one person has reportedly gone missing – his colleagues are unable to contact him at the moment and fear he could be inside of the building.

The fire started in the inner yard of the building and quickly spread, with the nearby Residence bar and Lookin Rooms nightclub completely destroyed by the conflagration, according to local media. The blaze has not been contained, as flames continue to rip through the building.

Due to the fire, three out of four lanes along Tverskaya Street towards the Garden Ring and 1 lane out of 4 along Bolshoy Putinkovsky Lane are blocked to traffic.

Some 70 potentially dangerous gas cylinders might be stored inside of the building and may explode if exposed to fire, sources say.

The Izvestia Hall is a popular event venue, and just a ten-minute walk from the Kremlin. Constructed between 1925 and 1927, the building housed the printing house and editorial office of the newspaper “Izvestia” for nearly 85 years, until it moved to a new site in 2011. The reconstruction of the historical part of the building was completed in 2018.

