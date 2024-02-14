icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin makes a choice between Trump and Biden
14 Feb, 2024 23:27
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukrainian drone hits Russian oil depot (VIDEOS)

The attack in Kursk caused a fire, Governor Roman Starovoyt has said
Ukrainian drone hits Russian oil depot (VIDEOS)
©  Telegram / VoenkorKotenok

Ukrainian forces have targeted an oil facility in the Russian border region of Kursk with drones, local Governor Roman Starovoyt confirmed early Thursday morning.

The enemy attack on the outskirts of the city around 450km south of Moscow targeted a fuel facility, the official announced in a statement. According to preliminary reports the drone strike caused no casualties, Starovoyt added, noting that law enforcement agencies and special services were currently working at the scene.

Several Telegram channels posted videos in which a large fire could be seen. Baza news channel said that a 100-ton fuel tank was on fire, with firefighters working to bring the blaze under control.

The incident in Kursk is the latest in a series of attempted attacks on Russian energy facilities that began after the start of the Ukraine conflict. Last month, a drone was used to target an oil refinery in Russia’s Yaroslavl Region. Earlier in January, a Novatek natural gas processing terminal based in the port of Ust-Luga in Russia’s Leningrad Region, nearly 1,000 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, caught fire as a result of an “external impact,” according to the company’s press office.

Russian border regions have been routinely targeted by Ukrainian artillery, missile, and drone attacks, causing numerous casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure. The city of Belgorod came under particularly heavy bombardment in late December when a Ukrainian attack killed 25 people, including several children, and injured more than a hundred.

Top stories

RT Features

A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army?
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army? FEATURE
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians FEATURE
Old man behind the wheel: The life and death of the USSR’s last gerontocrat
Old man behind the wheel: The life and death of the USSR’s last gerontocrat FEATURE

