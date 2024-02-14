Ukrainian drone hits Russian oil depot (VIDEOS)

The attack in Kursk caused a fire, Governor Roman Starovoyt has said

Ukrainian forces have targeted an oil facility in the Russian border region of Kursk with drones, local Governor Roman Starovoyt confirmed early Thursday morning.

The enemy attack on the outskirts of the city around 450km south of Moscow targeted a fuel facility, the official announced in a statement. According to preliminary reports the drone strike caused no casualties, Starovoyt added, noting that law enforcement agencies and special services were currently working at the scene.

Several Telegram channels posted videos in which a large fire could be seen. Baza news channel said that a 100-ton fuel tank was on fire, with firefighters working to bring the blaze under control.

The incident in Kursk is the latest in a series of attempted attacks on Russian energy facilities that began after the start of the Ukraine conflict. Last month, a drone was used to target an oil refinery in Russia’s Yaroslavl Region. Earlier in January, a Novatek natural gas processing terminal based in the port of Ust-Luga in Russia’s Leningrad Region, nearly 1,000 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, caught fire as a result of an “external impact,” according to the company’s press office.

Russian border regions have been routinely targeted by Ukrainian artillery, missile, and drone attacks, causing numerous casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure. The city of Belgorod came under particularly heavy bombardment in late December when a Ukrainian attack killed 25 people, including several children, and injured more than a hundred.