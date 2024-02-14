icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Feb, 2024 19:57
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia close to ‘cancer vaccines’ – Putin

The president hinted at “science fiction”-level achievement at an event in Moscow
Russia close to ‘cancer vaccines’ – Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a plenary session of the Future Technologies Forum at Moscow's World Trade Centre in Moscow, Russia. ©  Sputnik / Alexey Maishev

Russian medical scientists are working on vaccines against cancer and a new generation of medication, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Speaking about the state of Russian medical science at the Future Technologies Forum in Moscow, Putin pointed out that enormous strides have been made in early detection and treatment of cancer, leading to higher survival rates.

“I will also add that we have come close to creating so-called onco-vaccines, vaccines against cancer, and immunomodulatory drugs of a new generation. And I hope that soon they will be effectively used as methods of individual therapy,” he said. 

According to the president, more than half of all cancer cases in Russia are detected in the early stages, where the prognosis is the most favorable. He also pledged to continue funding medical research and development at the necessary levels.

Putin described the medical advancements he was shown at the forum as “some kind of science fiction.”

“Even just a little while ago, we could only read about such things in the works of fantasy fiction, but today all of this is becoming reality. All these areas are now just gaining momentum, and are expected to produce a real revolution in medicine in the near future,” he said.

One of the inventions is a special chip that can restore a person’s sight if implanted into the brain. The technology is currently undergoing clinical trials.

Advances in the field of medicine, prevention and treatment are valuable in and of themselves, but they require the participation of other fields of industry to be fully utilized by the Russian society, Putin said. Therefore, Moscow views these key areas of industry as projects of national importance, and is looking to build the entire industrial process – from the foundations and applications to production and training of highly qualified workers – as an integrated chain.

Top stories

RT Features

Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians FEATURE
Old man behind the wheel: The life and death of the USSR’s last gerontocrat
Old man behind the wheel: The life and death of the USSR’s last gerontocrat FEATURE
Russian nationalist and staunch anti-Soviet: The legacy of Solzhenitsyn 50 years after his deportation from the USSR
Russian nationalist and staunch anti-Soviet: The legacy of Solzhenitsyn 50 years after his deportation from the USSR FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians FEATURE
Old man behind the wheel: The life and death of the USSR’s last gerontocrat
Old man behind the wheel: The life and death of the USSR’s last gerontocrat FEATURE
Russian nationalist and staunch anti-Soviet: The legacy of Solzhenitsyn 50 years after his deportation from the USSR
Russian nationalist and staunch anti-Soviet: The legacy of Solzhenitsyn 50 years after his deportation from the USSR FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Accepting reality
0:00
26:22
How will abortion impact the 2024 election?
0:00
24:45
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies