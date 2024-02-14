icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Feb, 2024 05:47
HomeRussia & FSU

US nuclear chain of command snapped – Moscow

A senior Russian security official has questioned the health of the leadership in Washington
US nuclear chain of command snapped – Moscow
First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden walk past Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during a casualty return for US troops killed in Jordan, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, February 2, 2024. ©  AP / Alex Brandon

A high-ranking official in Russia's Security Council has voiced alarm over the risk of a nuclear “catastrophe” arising from the Pentagon chief's health problems and the declining faculties of US President Joe Biden, warning of a possible “management mistake” by America’s leadership.

Speaking to the Izvestiya newspaper for an interview published on Wednesday, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Mikhail Popov said Washington's political instability could trigger an accidental escalation.

”In the overall difficult and nervous internal political situation in the US that has emerged recently, the price of a management mistake, committed by the national leaders, either deliberately or involuntarily, has increased significantly,” he said. “And there won’t be much distance to a global catastrophe.”

EU needs own nukes – MEP READ MORE: EU needs own nukes – MEP

Popov stressed that he was not referring to “a banana republic,” but rather “a state that has nuclear weapons and constantly claims to be the world hegemon.” He added that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s cancer diagnosis and Biden’s old age “have raised questions about the global security system” and the US chain of command, asking “How is the decision to use nuclear weapons generally made in the United States?”

“The secretary of defense is not there, and no one knows where he is or who is replacing him. The press writes that some of his responsibilities were assigned to Deputy Minister Kathleen Hicks. But she was on vacation in Puerto Rico at the time,” he said.

The official went on to observe an episode during the Cold War, when a US Air Force major was dismissed for questioning how he could know whether a nuclear launch order “came from a sane president,” as the commander in chief is responsible for employing America’s nuclear arsenal.

Austin’s prostate cancer diagnosis came as a surprise not only to the US public, but to Biden himself, with the Pentagon chief acknowledging that his team did not inform the White House of the news. He has since been re-hospitalized with a bladder issue, for which he was reportedly treated with undisclosed “non-surgical procedures.”

As the oldest president in US history at 81, Biden’s fitness is among the most pressing issues for American voters as they look ahead to the 2024 election. In a recent NBC News poll, 76% of respondents voiced major or moderate concerns over the president’s “mental and physical health,” while even special counsel Robert Hur – who was tapped to probe alleged mishandling of classified documents by Biden – concluded that the president has “diminished faculties in advancing age.”

READ MORE: Nuclear-armed Poland is ‘very real’ – general

Top stories

RT Features

Old Man Behind the Wheel: The Life and Death of the USSR’s Last Gerontocrat
Old Man Behind the Wheel: The Life and Death of the USSR’s Last Gerontocrat FEATURE
Russian nationalist and staunch anti-Soviet: The legacy of Solzhenitsyn 50 years after his deportation from the USSR
Russian nationalist and staunch anti-Soviet: The legacy of Solzhenitsyn 50 years after his deportation from the USSR FEATURE
Moscow streaming: How Western sanctions helped Russia regain cultural sovereignty
Moscow streaming: How Western sanctions helped Russia regain cultural sovereignty FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Old Man Behind the Wheel: The Life and Death of the USSR’s Last Gerontocrat
Old Man Behind the Wheel: The Life and Death of the USSR’s Last Gerontocrat FEATURE
Russian nationalist and staunch anti-Soviet: The legacy of Solzhenitsyn 50 years after his deportation from the USSR
Russian nationalist and staunch anti-Soviet: The legacy of Solzhenitsyn 50 years after his deportation from the USSR FEATURE
Moscow streaming: How Western sanctions helped Russia regain cultural sovereignty
Moscow streaming: How Western sanctions helped Russia regain cultural sovereignty FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
How will abortion impact the 2024 election?
0:00
24:45
‘Biden is a tool of the warfare state, Trump won’t end forever wars in a 2nd term’ (David Stockman)
0:00
29:22
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies