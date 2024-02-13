Giving Kiev more money ‘insane’ and ‘cruel’ – Tucker Carlson

Continued Western aid will only result in more dead Ukrainians, not Russian defeat, the journalist has predicted

US senators who intend to send an additional $60 billion in aid to Ukraine will be voting for the continued slaughter of Ukrainians, since the country cannot win against Russia, even with Western assistance, US journalist Tucker Carlson said on Monday.

The Senate voted 66-33 this week to overcome a procedural hurdle, clearing the way for an international security package to be put to a vote, potentially as soon as Wednesday. The roughly $95 billion emergency spending proposal is meant for Israel, Taiwan and Ukraine. Even if passed, local media expect the bill to have a hard time passing the House, where Republican opposition to funding Kiev is stronger than in the Senate.

Carlson, a long-time skeptic of Washington’s Ukraine policy, which he believes to be short-sighted and self-destructive, blasted the proposed legislation ahead of his interview with JD Vance, the junior US senator from Ohio. He argued that anyone paying attention has been aware of Kiev’s desperate position for months.

”Ukraine doesn’t have the industrial capacity – neither does NATO or the United States. And it doesn’t have the people – Russia has 100 million more in population than Ukraine does. And that means that further support from the West for the Ukrainian military only means more dead Ukrainians and a further degraded Western economy,” he claimed.

Given these facts, pushing for more funding is “insane,” “cruel” and morally indefensible, Carlson added.

The interview with Vance was about the Republican senator’s theory that the bill, promoted by the Democrats, is meant to undermine Donald Trump’s attempt to secure a second term. It would authorize spending for longer than just 2024, so whoever wins in November will be legally obliged to keep financing the Ukrainian military, even if doing so would undermine the goal of winding down the conflict diplomatically, he believes.

Senator Vance has warned that the bill, if signed into law, could potentially be used to justify yet another impeachment of Trump. He explained his reasoning in The American Conservative and a memo he sent to fellow Republican lawmakers.

During the interview with Carlson, Vance agreed with the journalist’s assessment of the situation in Ukraine and claimed that privately, Democratic senators agree with it too.

”They say effectively that they want to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian drop of blood,” he said.

”I think if you really ask these guys, they’d recognize that this is not in the best interest of Ukraine. This is fundamentally in the interests of military contractors and people who think that America’s most pressing challenge is to defeat the Russians,” he added, stressing that he was not one of those people.