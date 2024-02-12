icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Feb, 2024 00:40
Musk denies providing Starlink to Russia

Ukraine has claimed that the Russian military is using the satellite connection devices on the frontline
File photo ©  TR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has denied supplying his Starlink satellite internet network to Russian troops. The service has been widely used by the Ukrainian army during its fight with Russia.

“A number of false news reports claim that SpaceX is selling Starlink terminals to Russia,” Musk said on his platform X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday. “To the best of our knowledge, no Starlinks have been sold directly or indirectly to Russia.”

Asked if Starlink terminals can be somehow activated from Russia, Musk replied that “Starlink satellites will not close the link in Russia.”

Musk’s comments come in response to Kiev’s claims that Russian forces are using Starlink satellite service on the battlefield. Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense (GUR) said on Sunday that it had intercepted a conversation between Russian soldiers. It released a 15-second recording, in which a person can be heard saying in Russian “Starlink is working, we have internet [access].”

GUR spokesman Andrey Yusov claimed that Russian troops are “systematically” using Starlink terminals. The military-themed news website Defense One cited Ukrainian sources this week as saying that Kiev’s forces first detected the use of Starlink by Russia “several months ago.”

Moscow has not commented on the allegations. SpaceX released a separate statement on Thursday, saying that the company “does not do business of any kind with the Russian government or its military” and has “never sold or marketed Starlink in Russia, nor has it shipped equipment to locations in Russia.”

Musk donated some 20,000 Starlink terminals to Kiev shortly after Russia launched its military operation in the neighboring state in February 2022.

The billionaire, however, said that he had refused Ukraine’s request to activate Starlink service in Crimea, explaining that Kiev’s attacks on the Russian Black Sea Fleet would lead to more escalation. While pledging support for Ukraine, Musk has repeatedly said that he favors a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

