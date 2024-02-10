icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Feb, 2024 08:11
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian defense chief inspects drone production facilities (VIDEO)

Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu ordered an increase in aircraft output and quality based on experience in the Ukraine conflict

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has inspected drone production facilities in the central part of the country, where he was shown new types of unmanned aircraft and new materials that make them more resilient to attacks and other types of impact.

In a statement on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Shoigu had visited several defense enterprises in the Udmurtian Republic to review how the state order for the production of reconnaissance and attack drones is being fulfilled.

At the Kalashnikov plant, which recently began supplying the army not only with small arms, but also with drones, Shoigu was told that since 2022 the company had increased output by 60%, with the expectation that this figure would grow by several times.

The minister was also shown new composite materials that make UAVs much more durable. At the Zala Aero drone company, Shoigu reviewed new types of unmanned aircraft that have been improved based on experience gained during the Ukraine conflict.

Shoigu emphasized the army’s need for guided surface-to-air missiles, a reference to recurring Ukrainian rocket and drone attacks into Russian territory, many of which have targeted civilian areas.

“All critical infrastructure and economic facilities – oil, gas, processing facilities – must be protected with this weapon,” Shoigu said.

READ MORE: Russian drone production soaring – deputy PM

Shoigu convened a meeting with industry leaders where he complimented them on meeting most targets set a year ago. However, he signaled that much work remains to be done, particularly when it comes to targeting and guidance problems that have become apparent as the Ukraine conflict has unfolded.

Other challenges, Shoigu added, include combating first-person-view (FPV) drones, improving electronic warfare measures, and using artificial intelligence.

Russian, Ukrainian, and Western experts agree that drone warfare has come to play an increasingly important role, with this type of arms extensively used to prosecute and repel Kiev’s botched counteroffensive last year. The New York Times reported last month, citing Ukrainian troops, that Kiev’s forces felt that it “has never been so dangerous” to be near the frontline, with Russia using FPV drones to hunt down individual targets and coordinate artillery fire.

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia?
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia? FEATURE
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before FEATURE
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia?
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia? FEATURE
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before FEATURE
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Tucker Carlson interviews Vladimir Putin
0:00
25:13
The cost of cancer
0:00
28:1
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies