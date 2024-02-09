icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine conflict, fallout of NATO expansion, relations with US: Key takeaways from Putin’s interview with Tucker Carlson
9 Feb, 2024 08:13
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine conflict, fallout of NATO expansion, relations with US: Key takeaways from Putin’s interview with Tucker Carlson

The Russian leader spoke on a variety of burning topics in the much-anticipated interview, focusing on the Ukraine conflict
Ukraine conflict, fallout of NATO expansion, relations with US: Key takeaways from Putin’s interview with Tucker Carlson
Russian President Vladimir Putin gives interview to American journalist Tucker Carlson, February 6, 2023. © Sputnik / Gavriil Grigorov

Conservative American journalist Tucker Carlson has released a much-anticipated interview that he conducted with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Tuesday. 

The interview mainly centered on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. 

In a video on X on Tuesday, Carlson claimed that Western media outlets “lie to their readers and viewers” by promoting Kiev’s position while downplaying Russia’s. “That’s wrong. Americans have the right to know all they can about a war they are implicated in,” he said. 

The more than two-hour-long interview has garnered more than 46 million views on Carlson’s X account and just under a million views on YouTube in the first hours since its release. Here are the key takeaways:

 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia?
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia? FEATURE
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before FEATURE
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of cancer
0:00
28:1
CrossTalk: Kiev on life support
0:00
25:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies