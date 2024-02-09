icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tucker Carlson streams interview with Vladimir Putin: LIVE UPDATES
9 Feb, 2024 02:55
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine’s new top general has a brother in Russia

Aleksandr Syrsky’s family still lives in his native Vladimir region
Ukraine’s new top general has a brother in Russia
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and commander of Ukraine's ground troops Aleksandr Syrsky in Kharkov, Ukraine on September 14, 2022 © Getty Images / Metin AktaÅ / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

The parents and brother of Ukraine’s new commander-in-chief Aleksandr Syrsky are living in Russia, multiple Russian news outlets reported.

On Thursday, President Vladimir Zelensky announced that he had chosen Syrsky to replace his top general, Valery Zaluzhny. The reshuffle took place months after the failed Ukrainian counteroffensive and amid the deteriorating situation on the battlefield.

Colonel General Syrsky was born in Russia’s western Vladimir region when both Russia and Ukraine were part of the Soviet Union. His brother Oleg still resides in the provincial capital of Vladimir, news agency TASS said.

Oleg told reporters that he has not spoken to his close relative in years. “I don’t communicate with him. I don’t even know where he is,” Oleg told TASS. “I don’t know anything about him. It’s been a very long time since he moved [to Ukraine].”

Zelensky reveals new commander-in-chief of Ukrainian Army
Read more
Zelensky reveals new commander-in-chief of Ukrainian Army

According to their social media accounts, Syrsky’s parents regularly attend the celebrations of Russia’s victory in World War II and have liked some pro-Moscow content online. The posts reportedly liked by Syrsky’s mother include a message wishing “good health” to President Vladimir Putin.

Aleksandr Syrsky graduated from a military academy in Moscow and was serving in Ukraine when it declared independence in 1991. He took an active part in the war in Donbass in the 2010s. According to Zelensky, he played a major role in the 2022 defense of Kiev against the Russian troops and the offensive in Kharkov later that year.

Syrsky has maintained a relatively low-key profile compared to his predecessor Zaluzhny, who often spoke to domestic and foreign press and has written several essays about the course of the conflict.

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia?
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia? FEATURE
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before FEATURE
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia?
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia? FEATURE
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before FEATURE
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of cancer
0:00
28:1
CrossTalk: Kiev on life support
0:00
25:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies