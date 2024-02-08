icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Feb, 2024 13:03
HomeRussia & FSU

Putin speaks with China’s Xi

The two leaders discussed bilateral and international affairs in a phone call on Thursday
Putin speaks with China’s Xi
FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin at a reception in Moscow. ©  Sputnik / Pavel Byrkin

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call on Thursday with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, ahead of the Lunar New Year, both sides have reported. The Asian country is currently celebrating the holiday, which culminates on Saturday.

The two leaders used the opportunity to assess the benefits of the comprehensive cooperation between their countries, the Kremlin said in a readout of the conversation.

Putin and Xi reiterated their commitment to working together at various forums, including the UN, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and shared their opinions on pressing international matters, particularly the Middle East conflict, the statement added.

China seeks “to uphold the spirit of mutual assistance and friendship from generation to generation, and work together to write a new chapter in China-Russia relations,” Xi told Putin, as quoted by national media.

The Chinese leader hailed Russia’s current presidency of BRICS, a group of non-Western economic powers that recently welcomed five new members. He pledged Beijing’s support for Moscow’s program as it helms the group.

READ MORE: India-China bilateral trade hits record high – envoy

Putin reiterated that Russia backs China’s efforts to reconcile with the self-governing island of Taiwan. Moscow strictly follows the One-China policy, which supports Beijing’s claim of sovereignty over the island, the Russian leader added.

Russia and China are this year marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia?
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia? FEATURE
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before FEATURE
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia?
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia? FEATURE
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before FEATURE
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of cancer
0:00
28:1
CrossTalk: Kiev on life support
0:00
25:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies