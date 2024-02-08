Putin speaks with China’s Xi

The two leaders discussed bilateral and international affairs in a phone call on Thursday

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call on Thursday with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, ahead of the Lunar New Year, both sides have reported. The Asian country is currently celebrating the holiday, which culminates on Saturday.

The two leaders used the opportunity to assess the benefits of the comprehensive cooperation between their countries, the Kremlin said in a readout of the conversation.

Putin and Xi reiterated their commitment to working together at various forums, including the UN, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and shared their opinions on pressing international matters, particularly the Middle East conflict, the statement added.

China seeks “to uphold the spirit of mutual assistance and friendship from generation to generation, and work together to write a new chapter in China-Russia relations,” Xi told Putin, as quoted by national media.

The Chinese leader hailed Russia’s current presidency of BRICS, a group of non-Western economic powers that recently welcomed five new members. He pledged Beijing’s support for Moscow’s program as it helms the group.

Putin reiterated that Russia backs China’s efforts to reconcile with the self-governing island of Taiwan. Moscow strictly follows the One-China policy, which supports Beijing’s claim of sovereignty over the island, the Russian leader added.

Russia and China are this year marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.