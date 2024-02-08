icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Feb, 2024 07:40
HomeRussia & FSU

Only genetically compatible couples should marry – Russian doctors

Local health officials have dismissed the idea of testing potential parents before allowing them to tie the knot
Only genetically compatible couples should marry – Russian doctors
Lovers. ©  Konstantin Chalabov/Sputnik

A number of doctors in Russia’s Republic of Bashkortostan have proposed requiring couples to undergo genetic compatibility testing as a guarantee they will have healthy children. A certificate would have to be provided to the registry office before the wedding ceremony.

The chairman of the State Assembly Committee on Health, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs, Salavat Kharasov, said that some doctors and scientists have been pushing for genetic screening, in which a DNA test would be conducted on prospective parents aimed at uncovering whether they are at risk of conceiving a child with a disorder or disability.

Mayor calls on men to impregnate their wives
Read more
Mayor calls on men to impregnate their wives

“We are seeking to increase the birth rate, but there is another side of it – when children are born sick, it is associated with genetics,” Kharasov stated, adding that he questions the ethics of forcing couples to take tests before receiving permission to marry.

The head of the region’s Labor Ministry, Lenara Ivanova, also criticized the idea, saying it would put extra stress on potential parents.

READ MORE: Large families should be the norm – Putin

Around 25,000 children are born with hereditary/congenital diseases in Russia every year, according to the country’s Health Ministry. Moscow expanded its newborn screening program in 2023 to include 36 genetic disorders. Early detection of a genetic disorder helps in providing timely treatment, but not in preventing disease.

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia?
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia? FEATURE
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before FEATURE
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia?
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia? FEATURE
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before FEATURE
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of cancer
0:00
28:1
CrossTalk: Kiev on life support
0:00
25:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies