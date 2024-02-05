Explosives sent from Ukraine for terrorist attacks in Russia seized

The point of departure of the illegal cargo was the city of Odessa, Georgian authorities said

Georgia’s State Security Service has said that its operatives have seized a batch of explosives that Ukrainians had attempted to ship to Russia via third countries in order to stage terror attacks.

The illegal cargo, which included six sophisticated explosive devices weighing a total of 14 kilograms, had been shipped from the Ukrainian port city of Odessa, the agency said in a statement on Monday.

The explosives were brought into Georgia in a minivan after traveling through Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey on January 19, it said. During the search of the vehicle, the bombs were found hidden inside the batteries for an electric car, it added.

According to the security service, citizens of Ukraine, Armenia and Georgia were facilitating the delivery of the explosives.

The whole operation had been organized by Ukrainian MP Andrey Sharashidze, who is a member of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s Servant of the People party, it said.

As a result of “comprehensive actions carried out by the Anti-Terrorism Center, based on the testimony of interviewed witnesses and recovered audio files,” it was established that the explosives were intended to be delivered to Russia, specifically to the city of Voronezh, the security service stressed.

The bombs contained military-grade C-4 plastic explosives and were apparently made by “high-level specialists,” the statement read. “Deploying such a device in a crowded area might have caused significant damage to infrastructure and large-scale casualties,” it warned.

The agency also didn’t rule out the possibility that the suspects were planning to use some of the explosives to stage terror attacks inside Georgia.

