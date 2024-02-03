icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US unleashes strikes across Middle East: LIVE UPDATES
3 Feb, 2024 15:14
Dozens feared missing after Ukrainian attack on bakery in Russian city – local authorities

At least two people were killed and six injured as Kiev’s forces shelled a civilian site in Lisichansk
©  Administration of Lisichansk

Ukrainian forces on Saturday targeted a bakery located in the Russian city of Lisichansk, Lugansk People’s Republic, killing at least two and injuring six more people at the site. The building was heavily damaged in the strike and partially collapsed, footage from the scene shows.

The acting head of the LPR, Leonid Pasechnik, accused the Ukrainian military of deliberately targeting the building during the weekend to maximize potential damage on civilians. 

“Three people were hospitalized. Several dozen more civilians may remain under rubble,” Pasechnik wrote on Telegram without providing an exact figure.

The local military commandant’s office told RIA Novosti the estimated figure of missing persons currently stood at 40. The incident triggered a massive emergency services response, with multiple rescuers and heavy machinery deployed to the scene in order to dig through the rubble.

No official information on weaponry used by the Ukrainian military to strike the bakery was readily available. Some media reports, however, suggested the building was struck by a projectile launched from a US-supplied HIMARS missile system.

