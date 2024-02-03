MMA trainee of Khabib’s father killed

21-year-old Magomedrasul Mutaev has been fatally shot in Dagestan’s capital, local authorities have reported

Russian MMA fighter Magomedrasul Mutaev has been fatally shot in Dagestan’s capital Makhachkala. Local authorities say they have identified the suspected assassin, who is still at large. Mutaev trained at a martial arts school headed by Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, father of former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (2018-2021).

Dagestani police reported on Telegram on Thursday that the shooting had occurred the previous evening. Mutaev took several bullets outside an apartment block and succumbed to his wounds shortly thereafter.

Later on Thursday, the authorities gave a description of an 18-year-old suspect who was on the run.

According to media reports, citing anonymous sources, Mutaev had previously survived an assassination attempt.

A renowned coach and specialist in wrestling and sambo – the Russian self-defense martial art – Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov headed his own martial arts school in Dagestan until his passing in July 2020.

Having trained his son Khabib from an early age, Abdulmanap came to be known unofficially as the ‘Father of Dagestan MMA’ after his son rose to the top of the UFC. Abdulmanap continued as Khabib’s coach, even at the height of his career, until he contracted Covid-19 and died of complications several months later.

Apart from Khabib, who went 29-0 during his time at the top of global MMA, Abdulmanap also trained up-and-coming stars like current UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev and Habib’s cousin, Umar Nurmagomedov, to name but a few.