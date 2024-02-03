icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US unleashes strikes across Middle East: LIVE UPDATES
3 Feb, 2024 06:50
HomeRussia & FSU

Zelensky informs US of plans to fire top general – WaPo

A rift between the Ukrainian president and Valery Zaluzhny has grown since last summer’s failed counteroffensive against Russia
Zelensky informs US of plans to fire top general – WaPo
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Kiev, Ukraine, January 22, 2024. © Getty Images / Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s administration has informed the White House that the decision has been made to fire the head of the army, General Valery Zaluzhny, the Washington Post revealed on Friday.

A major rift between the two became public following Ukraine’s failed summer counteroffensive, and amid the growing reluctance of Western sponsors to continue funding Kiev’s war efforts.

White House officials accepted the president’s decision, neither supporting nor opposing it, two of the newspaper’s sources said.

The move to inform Washington of Zelensky’s decision ahead of any formal decree or announcements to the media highlights the position of the US as Ukraine’s most powerful military and political sponsor. Washington has provided Kiev with more than $77 billion in aid, more than 60% of which is in military assistance, according to statistics from Germany’s Kiel Institute.

Russian military reports gains against Ukrainian troops
Read more
Russian military reports gains against Ukrainian troops

Meanwhile, the EU agreed on a €50 billion ($54 billion) aid package on Thursday after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban lifted his veto under pressure from the bloc’s other 26 members. A similar $61 billion package is still stalled in the US Congress.

Earlier this week, multiple media outlets reported that Zelensky was about to oust his top general. Several publications in recent months have claimed that the relationship between Zelensky and Zaluzhny has soured since November, when the general described the situation on the front lines as a “stalemate” in an article for The Economist.

Ukrainian military a terrorist organization – Putin
Read more
Ukrainian military a terrorist organization – Putin

Zelensky informed Zaluzhny of his impending dismissal on Monday, to which the general reportedly replied that rapid improvement on the battlefield is not likely, no matter who takes his place. The president had previously come into conflict with his top general over the issue of mobilization, when Zaluzhny stated that around 500,000 more troops need to be conscripted to ensure parity with Russia’s forces, which Zelensky reportedly opposed. Compounding the disagreements, according to the Washington Post, is the president’s suspicion of the general’s political ambitions.

Russian forces have been making advances along the front line amid intense fighting in multiple locations in the region of Donetsk, the Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

Russia holds “the strategic initiative along the entire line of contact,” Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting on Friday. He estimated the losses inflicted on Ukrainian troops at more than 23,000 for January. Since the beginning of the conflict in February 2022, more than 383,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed or wounded, the Defense Ministry estimated in December.

Top stories

RT Features

Feeding Africa: Sanctions make it worse, imports don’t help, what’s the solution?
Feeding Africa: Sanctions make it worse, imports don’t help, what’s the solution? FEATURE
Nuclear secret: India’s space program uses plutonium pellets to power missions
Nuclear secret: India’s space program uses plutonium pellets to power missions FEATURE
‘You become a traitor and a bad Jew’: Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country’s actions
‘You become a traitor and a bad Jew’: Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country’s actions FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Feeding Africa: Sanctions make it worse, imports don’t help, what’s the solution?
Feeding Africa: Sanctions make it worse, imports don’t help, what’s the solution? FEATURE
Nuclear secret: India’s space program uses plutonium pellets to power missions
Nuclear secret: India’s space program uses plutonium pellets to power missions FEATURE
‘You become a traitor and a bad Jew’: Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country’s actions
‘You become a traitor and a bad Jew’: Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country’s actions FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Gaza slaughter: US soft power damaged over support for Israel – Prof. Joseph Nye
0:00
28:43
Revealing Australian war crimes
0:00
25:18
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies